You can never expect a six-run inning like the one the TinCaps rode to a 6-1 victory over West Michigan on Wednesday night.
But the ingredients of the TinCaps' seventh-inning explosion? A lot of those have been on display for some time now.
The late-inning rally was the third in a row for the TinCaps, who came up big in the ninth innings on both Monday night and Tuesday.
Jakob Marsee, who drew a walk off of Dario Gardea with the bases loaded to score Graham Pauley and tie the game at 1-all, came into Wednesday's game ranked second in the Midwest League with 57 walks.
"Honestly, I have to credit the guys around me," Marsee said. "I have good guys around me, so either they're going to give me a good pitch to hit, and I can drive it. And if they put me on, they have to face (my teammates). I'm just trying to get my pitch to hit, not trying to do too much, not trying to chase."
Marsee, who began the day as the Midwest League leader in runs at 61, added another later in the inning, when he scored on a Nathan Martorella single.
Marcos Castañon, whose two-RBI single on the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning gave the TinCaps their first lead of the game, is now third in the MWL with 53 RBI.
Lucas Dunn's triple, which scored the final two runs of the seventh-inning rally, is 5-8 so far this series.
Marsee said that communication between TinCaps hitters helps create offense like we saw in that seventh-inning rally.
"It goes back to that at-bat in the (sixth). They called timeout, and Merrill told me to come over so he could tell me everything he saw, helping me out," Marsee said. "So we're all just talking about the game, not only to help ourselves but help each other and make all of our games better. It's really paid off."
One thing that hasn't been typical in these last two games against West Michigan: The TinCaps have won both without a home run. Coming into Wednesday's game, they ranked second in the MWL with 71 homers. They're currently on pace for 123 (the team's season record of 127 was set in 2017, when the season was eight games longer).
The TinCaps have now won the first two games of this week's six-game series against the Whitecaps, meaning they are well on their way to another series win. The TinCaps are 5-0-2 in their last seven series, and 30-15 since May 14. They are 8-3 in the second half (and 40-37 overall), and after Tuesday's walk-off over West Michigan they moved into first-place in the MWL East for the first time this season. After Wednesday's games, they are a full game ahead of Great Lakes (7-4). Their four-game win streak matches the longest so far this season.
Attendance was 3,613, a bit under the season average of 4,805, and well under Tuesday's turnout of 8,516 for the Fourth of July. That was the largest Parkview Field crowd since July 4, 2019, which remains the most-attended TinCaps game of all time with attendance of 9,508.