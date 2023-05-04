Brandon Valenzuela hit his second home run in three games and the TinCaps piled up 15 walks in 14 innings on the way to a doubleheader split with the Midwest League East Division-leading Lake County Captains on Thursday at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio. Both games were seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
The doubleheader was necessitated by a rainout Tuesday and the teams will also play a pair of games Saturday because of a second straight rainout Wednesday.
Fort Wayne (6-17) won the opener of the twin bill 13-5, just its third win in 11 games, after drawing 11 walks (two apiece from five players) and erasing an early three-run deficit with a seven-run third inning which included a grand slam from No. 9 hitter Kervin Pichardo, his first extra-base hit in 10 games this season. Four consecutive walks preceded Pichardo's blast, which broke a 3-3 tie.
#KervinPichardo hit's a Grand Slam!! 7-3 @tincaps @Padres pic.twitter.com/DYuwAUcJQ4— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) May 4, 2023
Pichardo also took a bases-loaded hit by pitch in a four-run seventh, giving him a career-high five RBI. He scored three runs, added a single, then drew a walk in the nightcap.
Leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Game 1. He has drawn 21 walks this year, third in the league, and his .440 OBP is sixth.
Nathan Martorella also went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI in the first game.
Left-hander Jason Blanchard (1-1) pitched two perfect innings in relief, striking out two, to earn his first win in 20 games since July 12, 2019. His ERA is 0.93. Starter Garrett Hawkins kept his team in front, giving up three runs in four innings while striking out five and walking none. He retired nine of the final 10 hitters he faced.
The TinCaps, who are in last place in the East, got five solid innings from right-hander Victor Lizarraga, the Padres' No. 7 prospect, in the nightcap as he struck out three, walked two and gave up a run on three hits. He left with the score knotted at 1, but Fort Wayne reliever Alan Mundo served up a two-out, two-run double to Joe Donovan in the sixth and that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 Lake County win.
With Fort Wayne trailing 3-1, Valenzuela led off the seventh with a line-drive homer to right-center to cut the deficit in half. The TinCaps went down in order after that, however, and finished 0 for 5 in the game with runners in scoring position.
Colts At Bat
Fort Wayne announced the "Colts At Bat" tour will visit Parkview Field on May 25 for a TinCaps game against the Lansing Lugnuts. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart and Blue the Mascot will represent the Colts.
“We can’t wait to welcome the Colts back to Parkview Field for a game,” TinCaps assistant director of marketing and promotions Morgan Olson said in a statement. “Grover is a fan-favorite for sure and Blue might be the most popular mascot in sports today. We’re so excited to have Colts Cheer and the rest of the Colts Events team join us also. We appreciate all that the Colts do off the field for our community.”
Stewart, six-year NFL veteran, will sign autographs inside the stadium from 5:35-6:30 p.m. and he and Blue will throw out ceremonial first pitches. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a place in line for autographs. First pitch for the TinCaps game will be at 7:05 p.m.
Roster moves
The TinCaps will have one of their most promising pitchers back this week as right-hander Adam Mazur, the Padres' No. 6 prospect and the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year out of Iowa, is scheduled to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. Mazur was placed on the Development List on April 23 for undisclosed reasons. The 2022 second-round pick had a 4.50 ERA with modest underlying numbers in his first two professional starts last month.
Mazur has not technically been activated from the DL yet, but a corresponding move should be announced in the next couple of days.
The Padres also officially activated right-handed reliever Keegan Collett from the DL, where they had placed him April 22 after he walked six and gave up eight runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings over three appearances to open the season. He went 5-0 with a 3.00 ERA and an astronomical 82 strikeouts in 45 innings at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season, so his erratic start this year came as something of a surprise (even though he did strike out six in those 2 1/3 frames).
In a corresponding move, 24-year-old right-hander Jared Kollar, who came to Fort Wayne on April 22, was sent to the Arizona Complex League. Kollar pitched three shutout innings with three walks and two strikeouts in his only appearance with the TinCaps, a start against the Peoria Chiefs on April 23.