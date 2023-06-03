Ryan Bergert spent most of the 2022 season working off rust and getting back into the groove of pitching. An elbow injury cost him his 2021 season at West Virginia and he had thrown only 11 innings with the Padres' Arizona Complex League team that fall.
It took Bergert some time in 2022 to find his footing again and the result was a 4-10 record with a 5.84 ERA with Fort Wayne.
This year, however, the right-hander feels far more comfortable and the outstanding stable of pitches which convinced the Padres to draft Bergert in the sixth round despite his injury has been brought to bear against Midwest League hitters, who have been largely unable to touch them.
Bergert turned in the latest in what has been a series of outstanding starts Friday against South Bend, working six scoreless innings, striking out five and giving up only two hits and three walks in a 4-3 TinCaps win.
The right-hander has thrown 15 consecutive scoreless innings and is seemingly getting better as he goes along, getting increasingly comfortable with the minor mechanical tweaks he made in the offseason, the most notable a switch from an overhand delivery to something closer to a three-quarters arm slot. He believes that has made his mid-90s fastball more effective and he has also added a second type of slider, giving him four effective pitches (he also throws an excellent changeup).
"Last year, coming off of surgery, I was kind of getting my feet wet, so getting a full season under my belt and getting my mind back working on baseball and then all these minor tweaks and going out and being more confident, it's just a combination of those three things," Bergert said of his bounceback season.
After Friday's performance, Bergert, 23, is 3-1 with a 1.42 ERA in 38 innings, a figure which would lead the Midwest League if he had enough innings to qualify. Early in the year, Bergert struggled with walks, but he has only issued four in his last two starts and he feels his increasing comfort with the new arm slot and pitch mix means he will cut down on free passes more as the season goes on.
"First few outings, I was walking a lot more, trying to get used to everything, but I'm settled in now, throwing a lot more strikes," said Bergert, whose alma mater lost to Indiana in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. "Just attacking the zone and being able to have confidence in it is the biggest thing."
TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews has not been surprised by Bergert's performance this year.
"He's just more confident in his stuff and he knows if he throws it over the plate he's going to get out," Mathews said. "I think guys in trouble when they start to pick (at the edges of the zone) a little bit and sometimes it's chasing strikeouts and they're afraid to pitch to contact. He's not now, he's been pitching to contact, which is what allows him to get deeper into games, which is what he's been doing lately.
"People keep asking me if I'm surprised by how well he's done, but I'm not. I didn't see last year, I didn't see any of the struggles, all I've seen is him be really good for us and he was really good again tonight. He attacks the strike zone, he throws his secondary for strikes, he gets punchouts when he needs them. He's been really good all season."
"Really good" could describe most of Fort Wayne's starting rotation this year. Four Fort Wayne starters – Jairo Iriarte, Adam Mazur, Jared Kollar and Bergert – have looked essentially untouchable at different points this year and that quartet has combined to give up just two runs in 22 2/3 innings, including 21 2/3 consecutive scoreless since the second inning Tuesday. At the beginning of the season, it looked as though Fort Wayne could have one of the best rotations in the Midwest League and it has delivered on that promise through the first two months of the season, ranking third in the league in starter ERA at 3.25. That it has done so with Padres No. 19 prospect Garrett Hawkins out with an oblique for the last several weeks (Kollar has taken his rotation spot) is all the more impressive.
"We knew some of the quote unquote prospects were going to be in the starting rotation and they've lived up to that," Mathews said. "Bergy has been a guy that has – not that he was ever off the map – gotten himself back on the map with the start he's had. (The rotation's performance) is no surprise, we knew some of the horses were going to be in that rotation."
That rotation has helped the TinCaps (21-28) split the first four games of their series with the Cubs, which has seen the teams score 17 runs apiece with the weekend contests still to play. The rotation has had to try to make up for the continued shaky work of the bullpen (three more runs in three innings Friday), but it has been good enough to do so on a couple of occasions and it has helped turn this into an entertaining, back-and-forth series against the defending league champions. It's starting to feel like summer in Fort Wayne and the TinCaps are playing some of their best baseball as the calendar flips to June.
TinCaps to unveil Daisies statue
The TinCaps, in partnership with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, will unveil a monument to the Fort Wayne Daisies at Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The monument will recognize the Summit City's entry in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1945 to 1954 and will feature the names of all 144 players, managers, chaperones, and bat kids in the Daisies’ 10-year history. Fans are invited to attend the free public unveiling ceremony.
Two former Daisies, Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and Katie Horstman, are scheduled to take part in the unveiling. They and two other AAGPBL alumni will meet with fans at Parkview Field during the TinCaps' game against the Cubs on Saturday night (first pitch is 6:35 p.m.). The TinCaps will wear replica Daisies jerseys during the game.
The jerseys are being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com with the funds raised going to the cost of the monument and plaques. Any additional proceeds will support future projects to honor the Daisies.
The game is an overall Celebration of Women in Sports, highlighting additional local icons.