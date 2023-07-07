TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, in his first year as a skipper in the 21st century, is leading the hottest team in the Midwest League, a group which has won nine of 12 games since the start of the second half of the season and five straight, including a 5-2 triumph over West Michigan on Thursday.
But Mathews hasn't given much thought to what it's like to manage a first-place team. He doesn't look at the standings much, he says.
"I just know I enjoy managing this team," Mathews said. "And I have even through the rough start (the TinCaps were 10-22 through mid-May). I didn't want us to start the way we did, but I've thoroughly enjoyed scratching and clawing and getting back to where we are now."
Mathews, who last managed in the late-1990s in rookie ball, was in Fort Wayne as the hitting coach the last time the TinCaps won five games in a row in August 2019. That streak was something of a blip in a half in which Fort Wayne went 29-41 overall and finished in seventh place in the then-eight-team MWL East Division. For Mathews' 2023 team, however, the streak is no blip. Since losing 20 of its first 32 games, the TinCaps have won 31 of 46 contests, a 109-win pace over a 162-game MLB schedule. They are unbeaten in their last eight series after clinching a split of the six-game set against the Whitecaps on Thursday with their third straight win to open series. They need just one victory in the three weekend games against West Michigan to improve 6-0-2 in those eight series.
Top of the order onslaught
After coming from behind in the late innings to win the first two games of the series Tuesday and Wednesday, Fort Wayne left no doubt Thursday, racing out to a 5-0 lead in the first three frames with home runs from Jakob Marsee, a three-run shot, and Colton Bender, plus an RBI single for Nathan Martorella.
After scoring a grand total of three runs in three games against West Michigan in the opening series of the season, the TinCaps clubbed Whitecaps pitching to the tune of 19 runs in their first 20 times at bat in this series. That they didn't score after the third inning Thursday did little to diminish the sense that this is an entirely different lineup than the one West Michigan made quick work of in April.
"It's fun to watch, for me," Mathews said. "I come from that hitting world, so it always makes me smile when guys hit. But I'm happy for them. Some of those guys had such rough starts ... all of them have really gained a ton of traction and it's been exciting and I've enjoyed just being along for the ride."
The top of the order has done the most damage for Fort Wayne, with Jackson Merrill, Marsee, Marcos Castañon and Martorella all varying degrees of red hot over the last month (and in Martorella's case, all season).
"We're just having team at-bats, everyone's a hard out and we're taking advantage of that," Marsee said. "Me personally, I'm surrounded by Merrill, Casty and Martorella and it's like, they have to give me something to hit because they're not going to want to pitch to those guys."
Castañon makes his mark
While Marsee, Merrill and Martorella – now accepting nickname ideas for that group – are ranked 1-2-3 in the league in runs scored, it is Castañon who has been the hottest of the bunch in recent weeks. The relatively unheralded prospect (he is not among the 12 TinCaps who are on San Diego's top 30 prospects list) doubled twice Thursday, setting up Martorella's RBI single in the first, and now leads his team with 29 extra-base hits, six of which have come in the last six games,
Since June 17, Castañon has put together a torrid stretch, collecting five doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI in 16 games while getting on base at a .425 clip.
"He hits, he's smart, his approach is solid," Mathews said. "He can do damage, he can drive balls to both sides of the field, which he did (Thursday). He's just a hitter and he's going to find himself in the middle of that order most nights."
Merrill departs
Merrill, the No. 1 Padres prospect, went 2 for 4 Thursday and moved into second place in the league all by himself with his 50th run scored when Marsee went deep. That will be the 20-year-old's last performance at Parkview Field until at least July 18 as he will leave in the morning en route to Seattle, where he will become the second active TinCap to participate in the Futures Game, the yearly showcase of the best prospects in baseball.
The sweet-swinging shortstop departs the Summit City for the West Coast after collecting six hits in three games against West Michigan and batting .458 in six July games. Fort Wayne will replace him at shortstop with Padres No. 12 prospect Nerwilian Cedeño, who got the day off Thursday but has five hits and five RBI in three games since returning Monday from a months-long absence caused by a wrist injury. Marsee is one of the top candidates to hit in Merrill's vacated leadoff spot – the former Central Michigan standout hit leadoff early in the season before Mathews moved Merrill there.
Extra Innings
The TinCaps lead second-place Great Lakes by one game in the East, but because Great Lakes won the first-half division title, its placement in the second-half standings is irrelevant for postseason purposes. Among the teams the TinCaps need to beat out for a playoff spot, the closest is Dayton, which trails Fort Wayne by three games in the second half. ... Marsee ran his league-leading runs scored tally to 63 with his home run Thursday. He has scored 20 runs in the last 21 games. He finished Thursday 2 for 4 and moved into second place in the league in OBP, with a .396 mark. ... Martorella is ninth in OBP at .370 and his on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .823 is fifth. ... The TinCaps' pair of homers Thursday pushed their season total to 73, one shy of league-leading Cedar Rapids. ... The 5-2 victory lasted one hour and 53 minutes, the shortest nine-inning game the TinCaps have played since the pitch clock was introduced at the start of the 2022 season. ... Fort Wayne starting pitcher Adam Mazur turned in his fourth quality start of the season, working six innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and striking out five with one walk. He lowered his ERA to 2.02, second-lowest among Midwest League pitchers with at least 45 innings of work. He had not given up more than six hits in a professional start prior to June 30, but has surrendered 15 over his last two starts. ... Reliever Ethan Routzahn pitched three perfect innings to finish the game for Fort Wayne, getting seven ground balls and a strikeout. He had a 1.68 WHIP in his previous five appearances. The side-arming righty earned his first save since July 2, 2022.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game set at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send Padres No. 24 prospect Ryan Bergert (4-2, 2.70 ERA) to the mound after the big right-hander equaled a season-high with eight strikeouts in his last start and did not walk a batter for the first time since July 16, 2022. The Whitecaps will counter with right-hander Garrett Burhenn (4-3, 3.59 ERA).