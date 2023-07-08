Of the 10 players who started for Low-A Lake Elsinore in the 3-2 victory which clinched the 2022 California League championship for the Storm last September, eight are now on the TinCaps' roster.
That octet and a handful of other players from that dominant Storm team – Lake Elsinore finished the year with nine straight victories including four in a row in the playoffs – learned how to win last season and are applying those lessons with Fort Wayne this year, to remarkably similar results over the last few months.
Since falling to a season-high 12 games below .500 in mid-May, the TinCaps have won 32 of 47 games, climbing five games above .500 and into first place in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings. Their latest triumph was a 5-3 win over West Michigan on Friday, Fort Wayne's sixth victory in a row and ninth in the last 11 games.
The last time the TinCaps (42-37, 10-3 second half) won this many games in a row was in June 2018. They're the hottest team in the Midwest League and four games clear of the Dayton Dragons in the race for the East's second-half playoff spot. Some teams would take their foot off the gas, but this seasoned group is not built that way.
"My voice carries a little bit of weight in the clubhouse, but for the most part it's the players," manager Jonathan Mathews said of how his team has stayed motivated through its eight-week string of success. "They hold each other accountable, they motivate each other. If they see somebody starting to slip, they take care of it themselves, which is really impressive for a young group.
"There's big-league teams that don't do that. This group does that."
On Saturday, Fort Wayne will have a chance to take another step and secure the franchise's longest winning streak since a 10-game run in August 2015. Don't expect a letdown from this team.
"Just showing up," TinCaps infielder Marcos Castañon said of how his team keeps its edge. "We really enjoy being around each other, which is really good for our team. Even when we were 10-22, we still enjoyed being around each other, but now ... it's starting to click and we're having fun with everything we do here."
Castañon delivers ... again
Few players are having more fun than Castañon, who is arguably the Midwest League's hottest hitter over the last three weeks. The 2021 12th-round pick belted his 12th home run of the season Friday, a game-tying solo home run the other way to straightaway right in the bottom of the first after the Whitecaps had taken the lead in the top half.
"I had two strikes and I was looking for something up," the Fort Wayne third baseman said. "(West Michigan pitcher Garrett Burhenn) threw me a fastball and I put a good swing and got rewarded."
The blast was Castañon's sixth home run since June 17, a stretch which has seen him drive in 22 runs in 18 games and get on base at a .429 clip after also drawing a walk in Friday's win. He is now tied for fourth in the league in home runs with teammate Nathan Martorella and both are threats to challenge Fernando Tatis Jr.'s single-season franchise record of 21 four-baggers, set in 2017. Castañon is also fourth in the league in RBI with 54 and eighth in on-base plus slugging (OPS) at .814.
Shaking up the staff
The TinCaps' starting pitching staff has undergone something of an overhaul in recent weeks with the promotion of ace Jared Kollar (5-0, 1.67 ERA with Fort Wayne) to Double-A San Antonio and the arrival of excellent Low-A arms Robby Snelling and Austin Krob from Lake Elsinore. With the additions of Snelling and Krob, Fort Wayne have seven pitchers who had spent all season starting.
The result of that logjam was tonight's contest, in which Ryan Bergert pitched the first five innings and lefty starter Bodi Rascon worked the final four frames, giving up two runs, striking out four and earning a save for his trouble. Rascon has been OK this season, going 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA entering Friday's game, but has not turned in the completely untouchable outings nearly everyone else on the starting staff has at one point or another, so it might make sense for him to get his innings as a piggyback starter/long reliever while the other six members of the rotation get one start a week. Mathews didn't give any definitive answers on Rascon's role going forward, but suggested there could be more piggyback starts coming.
"I think that's the plan, at least in the near future," the first-year Fort Wayne skipper said.
Extra Innings
The TinCaps drew 7,420 fans Friday, its second sellout of the week and seventh of the season. ... Graham Pauley also homered for the TinCaps, giving Fort Wayne a 2-1 lead in the second inning with a solo shot. It was his seventh home run of the season, third with Fort Wayne in just 10 games and first at Parkview Field.
Graham Pauley crushes his first Home Run at @ParkviewField ! 2-1 @TinCaps pic.twitter.com/2iAqaEMKir— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) July 7, 2023
... Fort Wayne's two homers Friday ran its season total to 75, tying it with Cedar Rapids for the league lead. ... The TinCaps clinched a victory in the six-game series against the Whitecaps with their fourth straight win to open the set. Fort Wayne is 6-0-2 in its last eight series. It was swept in a three-game set at West Michigan to open the season. ... Martorella went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI, his third three-hit game in his last 11. He has driven in 56 runs this season, second in the MWL and one shy of Cedar Rapids' Tanner Schobel for the league lead. His .835 OPS is fifth. ... Jakob Marsee stepped into the leadoff spot he occupied for much of the first month of the season and went 1 for 5. He remains the only player in the league to have played in all of his team's games this year. ... Fort Wayne was without everyday shortstop and leadoff hitter Jackson Merrill, who flew to Seattle on Friday morning to participate in Saturday's Futures Game, a showcase of 50 of the top prospects in baseball. ... Filling in for Merrill at short was Padres No. 12 prospect Nerwilian Cedeño, who walked and scored a run, but also committed a pair of errors. He had been playing second base. ... The teams combined to go 3 for 27 with runners in scoring position. ... Bergert went five innings, gave up a run on four hits and struck out five without a walk. He improved to 5-2 after going 4-10 with the TinCaps last year.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send Snelling (5-1, 1.57 ERA at Low-A Lake Elsinore), a 19-year-old lefty, to the mound for his second High-A start. He gave up a pair of early runs in his first outing with Fort Wayne, but settled in and pitched five innings, striking out four, walking two and giving up four hits. The Whitecaps will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Troy Melton (1-0, 2.08 ERA).