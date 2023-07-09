The smell of orange Gatorade wafted from the TinCaps' dugout at Parkview Field as third baseman Marcos Castañon put his equipment away.
The 24-year-old Castañon had just given his team an 8-7, 11-inning victory Sunday over the West Michigan Whitecaps with a bases-loaded, two-out single into the gap in right-center for his fourth hit of the afternoon. In response, TinCaps reliever Henry Henry had dumped a cooler full of the fruit-inspired sports drink over his heroic teammate's head during the celebration in shallow left field.
While the rest of his teammates filed into the clubhouse, Castañon, the hottest hitter in the Midwest League over the last 3 1/2 weeks, took a moment for himself, pausing to lean against the dugout railing. It would make sense if he were soaking in the moment – it might have been his last at Parkview Field.
"None of these are any of my decisions and we love to have him here, but also at some point, I'd love to see him playing somewhere else," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said.
Mathews was speaking, of course, of the promotion to Double-A which must eventually come for Castañon. The former UC-Santa Barbara standout is tied for second in the Midwest League in home runs (13) and RBI (58) and has gone deep seven times since June 17 alone, including a two-run shot to tie Sunday's game at 3 in the eighth inning. He has driven in 26 runs in his last 20 games, collected 10 extra-base hits in his last nine contests and climbed into third in the league in on-base plus slugging (OPS) with an .843 mark (he has posted close to a 1.200 OPS since mid-June).
The infielder has little left to prove in High-A and the Padres will almost certainly give him a chance at the next level eventually. When that time comes remains to be seen, but with all of Minor League Baseball taking four days off for the MLB All-Star Break this week and an heir apparent at third – Padres No. 30 prospect Graham Pauley – recently promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne, few would be surprised if the Padres decided to make a move now. For his part, Castañon is trying to avoid thoughts of promotion.
"As a player, what we do, it's always in your mind," Castañon said. "We can control what we can. We can look at it like, 'I need to get out of here,' but we've got something good going here and it's fun to be in this lineup and be around the group that we have."
Castañon has been a huge part of that "something good," helping the TinCaps to an 11-4 mark since the second half of the Midwest League season began and seven wins in the last eight games. Fort Wayne (43-38 overall) enters the All-Star Break three games clear of Dayton in the race for the MWL East Division's second-half playoff spot. Castañon won a championship with Lake Elsinore in the California League last season and is one of a large group of TinCaps trying to win a second straight ring at a second level.
The San Bernadino, California, native went 4 for 6 Sunday with a double, three RBI and two runs scored, plus his tying homer. His minimalistic approach at the plate – "staying within myself and taking what the pitcher gives me" was on display in the 11th inning, when Castañon came to the plate with two outs, the bases loaded and the game tied. The 2021 12th-round pick worked the count to 2-2, then took a fastball on the edge of the inside corner. It could have been strike three, but the call went the other way and he stayed alive.
"It started in and I was just hoping the umpire didn't call it," he said. "It was something I couldn't keep fair. Like I said, I'm staying with my approach right now. I feel patient at the plate."
That trust in his approach paid off two pitches later – he ripped a line drive foul down the left-field line on the first 3-2 offering – when he got a fastball near the middle of the plate and bashed it to right-center for what would have been at least a double if the game hadn't ended as soon as he touched first.
Bottom of the 11th.2 outs.Full count.Marcos Castañon at the plate… pic.twitter.com/zxDsVNGoaP— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 9, 2023
"I knew (West Michigan pitcher Trevin Michael) didn't want to walk me," Castañon said. "The only way I'm getting out is if I go out of my approach and he threw me something over the plate and I was able to stay through that and shoot it the other way."
The approach served Castañon just as well in the eighth, when he woke up what had been a slumbering TinCaps offense with a game-tying home run to left on a hanging curveball over the inner third, erasing a 3-1 deficit and giving Fort Wayne its first multi-run inning since the fifth frame Friday. The belt was one of Castañon's longest home runs of the season as it slammed off the facing of the building across the concourse beyond the left-field wall.
Marcos Castañon hits a 2-run homer to tie the game! 💥 pic.twitter.com/WSdlJLAJMw— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) July 9, 2023
"This West Michigan team, they've been throwing me a lot of off-speed and I was sitting there and I actually chased the first pitch," Castañon said. "I just stepped out, called time and told myself if I see it up and in, it's probably going to be the one I want to hit and that's what (pitcher Jack Anderson) threw me."
Martorella Magic
But the Whitecaps did not fold as a result of Castañon's clutch four-bagger and the visitors made a bid to put the game out of reach with four runs in the top of the 10th inning, helped by four walks from TinCaps reliever Keegan Collett. Fort Wayne didn't escape the inning until center-fielder Jakob Marsee made a terrific throw home on a single to nab West Michigan's Josh Crouch trying to extend the lead to five.
In the bottom of the inning, Marsee led off with a single to right, sending free runner Juan Zabala on third. Nerwilian Cedeño followed with a deep fly to center to bring in Zabala with the first run of the frame and Castañon grounded a single through the right side on another 3-2 count to put two on again.
That brought lefty-swinging slugger Nathan Martorella to the plate. One of the Midwest League's best hitters most of the season, the former Cal Bear was 0 for 8 with five strikeouts over his previous two games when he stepped into the box representing the tying run.
The No. 23 Padres prospect got a first-pitch fastball over the inner third of the plate and didn't wait, crushing it to the concrete bleachers in right-center for his 13th homer of the season and tying the game at 7.
CALL NATHAN MARTORELLA UP NOW pic.twitter.com/KXBGhIHKxA— Danny (@TatisMVPszn) July 9, 2023
"I was talking to Jerry (Downs), our first-base coach, and I told him, 'If (Whitecaps pitcher Jordan Marks) hangs him something or a fastball, he's going to crush it in the gap and he did exactly that with the next pitch," Castañon said.
The home run gave Martorella eight RBI in the six-game series and sent him into the league lead in that category with 59. He also tied teammate Jackson Merrill for second on the circuit in runs scored with 50, while Marsee scored for the second time in the game and extended his league-leading mark in the category to 65.
Don't forget
Somewhat lost in the glow of the come-from-behind victory was the performance of TinCaps starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, the No. 7 Padres prospect, who turned in arguably his best start of the season: six innings, two runs, two hits, five strikeouts and two walks. It was his second straight quality start after he had not pitched more than five innings in any of his first 11 appearances this year.
His fastball, changeup and slider were all keeping West Michigan off balance and outside of a stretch of three batters in the third inning in which he walked two and then gave up a two-run double, he was completely in command. The 19-year-old reigning Padres Minor League Pitcher of the Year retired the final seven hitters he faced, three by strikeout.
"I feel like he's been gaining traction all year and these last three outings have been really good," Mathews said of the young right-hander. "(Sunday) was about as good as any. A couple of walks got to him in one inning, but other than that I thought he threw strikes, mixed his pitches, commanded his secondary. I was really pleased with how he threw the baseball."
What's next?
The TinCaps do not play again until Friday, when they hit the road for an abbreviated three-game series against first-half East champion Great Lakes, which is in second place in the second-half division standings, trailing Fort Wayne by two games (the Loons' second-half positioning does not matter except for bragging rights since they clinched a playoff spot with the first-half division title).
For the next four days, the TinCaps will get to rest from a stretch of 12 games in 11 days, two of which ended in walk-off Fort Wayne victories and three of which saw the TinCaps win in the final inning.
"I don't want them anywhere near a baseball field for the next three days," said Mathews, whose team will reconvene for practice Thursday.