The TinCaps earned a split of their six-games series against the Lake County Captains with a 9-1 victory Sunday afternoon in the final game of the set at Parkview Field, a matchup which was delayed 35 minutes because of rain at the outset. Fort Wayne collected nine hits and walked seven times and Marcos Castañon led the way with a home run, a double, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk.
Fort Wayne (3-6) has won three of its last four games after an 0-5 start.
“The guys swung the bats well again today, the pitchers were good today and it’s always nice to win going into an off-day, so today was a big day for us," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said.
3 Takeaways
Hot bats stay hot
The TinCaps scored 21 runs in the final two games of their series against the Captains, winning 12-11 Saturday before triumphing Sunday. After dropping the first two games of the set, they scored 8.3 runs per game in the last four, a far cry from their 0.8 runs per contest in their first five games. Five games into the season, every other team in the Midwest League had scored at least nine runs more than Fort Wayne and the TinCaps had hit just one home run. Now, Fort Wayne is up to ninth in the 12-team league in runs scored and has five long balls.
“We want to put the bat on the ball, but we also want to do damage and we want to slug and we’ve been doing those things," Mathews said. "We’ve hit some homers the last couple of days and I expect that to continue. … Some nights are going to go better than others offensively, but in general I’m not worried about our offense at all and I think the last two days are more indicative of who we are than the first (few).”
And it's not just one or two players who have found their rhythm in recent days. Fort Wayne has been getting production up and down its lineup, with six players collecting at least two hits Saturday and four more doing so Sunday. Castañon, Jackson Merrill, Lucas Dunn and Carlos Luis are among those swinging the bat the best right now, but if ever there were a team which demonstrated that hitting – good or bad – is contagious, it's this TinCaps group.
Mathews feels familiarity with the daily routine has been a significant factor in his team's resurgence.
"Guys have fallen into a groove now, where this is what our day looks like, this is what our work schedule looks like," the first-year TinCaps skipper said. "The way I look at it is the workday is ours, the coaching staff’s, and the game is the players’. They’ve been getting their work done during the day and then they go play at night. They’ve taken to that and they’ve turned it around."
Fort Wayne has experienced an especially profound turnaround in clutch situations. After going 2 for 25 with runners in scoring position in its first five games, it ripped off a 17-for-34 stretch in such situations through the third inning of Sunday's contest.
Have fun with it
Another key to Fort Wayne's recent stretch of excellent play has been the return of a sense of enjoyment. This team is clearly having a good time, with players flapping their arms like wings at the dugout after they hit doubles and adorning each teammate who hits a home run with in an enormous chain emblazoned with a TinCaps logo after he returns to the bench.
“They’re back to enjoying themselves ... they’re having fun," Mathews said. "This game is a job and it’s a long season, but it’s important for them to have fun and that’s what we’ve seen the last few days.”
The wide majority of players on this year's TinCaps team were part of last season's magical ride to the California League championship at Low-A Lake Elsinore, at least for part of the campaign. Now in those players' second season together, they have begun to take the chemistry they enjoyed at the lower level and import it to Fort Wayne. That's a recipe for a team which knows how to win and how to have a good time doing it.
“It’s really fun and that makes everything a lot better," Dunn said. "When we’re going to play (132) games every (season), you need to come and have fun. This group of guys, we’ve been playing together for a lot of us, parts of a year and two years now so we know each other pretty well and we like to have fun when we play."
On the road again
After getting swept on the road in their season-opening series against West Michigan, Fort Wayne has a chance to improve its performance away from Parkview Field this week against the Peoria Chiefs, which it faces for six games starting Tuesday.
“It was great to get the win today and split the series, that’s always really important. You never want to give a series away," Dunn said. "But next week when we get on the road we want to get ahead of it and hopefully we can win a series.”
Mathews believes his team will be more confident going on the road now than it was at the start of the year, especially as they will now be acclimated with the at times inhospitable climes of the Midwest.
“The last time we were on the road, it was three days and they were getting their feet wet and they’d never been to this part of the country, a lot of them, before," Mathews said. "Now we know what to expect and we’ve stayed in hotels and we’ve been on the bus and we’ve done some of those things so now it’s back to just playing baseball and worrying about the things we can control.”
Player of the Game: Marcos Castañon
Castañon blasted his first home run of the season in the sixth inning, a solo shot to right field on a fastball up and out over the plate in the sixth. He hit 23 home runs with Lake Elsinore last season. The third baseman had four hits, including three for extra bases, in the final two games of the series after collecting just three hits, all singles, in his first six contests this year.
Extra Innings
TinCaps pitcher Ryan Bergert went three shutout innings in his first start of the year, striking out four, walking one and giving up two hits. He went 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA with Fort Wayne last season, but has given up just one run in five frames this year. ... Chris Lincoln, Nick Thwaits and Jason Blanchard made scoreless appearances out of the bullpen for Fort Wayne. ... Fort Wayne pitching struck out 12 Captains. ... Luis drove in two runs, giving him seven over his last two games after a career-high five Saturday. He went 2 for 4. ... The TinCaps chased Lake County starter Rodney Boone from the game after just one inning. ... Justin Farmer drew three walks for Fort Wayne. ... A nearly 20 mph wind blew out to center field most of the game. ... TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella came into the game as one of only five players in the Midwest League to reach base in all eight games he's played this year. He extended that streak to nine with two walks Sunday.