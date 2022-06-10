The TinCaps got a break, then they got a big hit and it led to a second straight win.
With the score level in the eighth inning, designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela ripped his first triple of the season off the wall in left-center, driving in Lucas Dunn with the winning tally in an eventual 2-1 victory over the Lake County Captains in front of an announced crowd of 6,127 at Parkview Field tonight. Valenzuela went 2 for 4 and is batting .317 with a .383 OBP since May 15. The series is knotted at two games apiece and three of the games have been decided by one run.
Dunn reached base on an error in the eighth. The recent call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, who is 0 for 15 this week, hit a routine grounder to short but hustled all the way down the line and the throw was wildly high, sailing into the Fort Wayne dugout to put Dunn on second and set up Valenzuela's winning three-bagger.
A pair of TinCaps relievers made the lead stand up in the ninth. Left-hander Fred Schlichtholz, making his first appearance since May 19 after a stint on the Development List, struck out Raynel Delgado to open the frame and right-hander Luke Boyd gave up a single, but fanned catcher Michael Admitis with a nasty slider to notch his fourth save. Boyd has given up one run over nine innings in his last 12 appearances.
The TinCaps took the lead just two batters into their half of the first when shortstop Kelvin Melean reached out and yanked a low line drive less than a foot over the wall down the left-field line for a solo home run. It was his first home run since Sept. 12 and the second night in a row Fort Wayne took the lead on a long ball in the opening inning. The blast was a rude welcome to High-A for Lake County pitcher Rodney Boone, who was making his debut at this level after starring at Low-A through the season's first two months. He had given up only two home runs in 48 2/3 innings on the lower circuit.
Wolf was coming off his worst start of the season, an outing against Great Lakes in which he gave up three home runs (quadrupling his season total) and six total runs in 4 2/3 innings, but he set the tone early tonight with a 1-2-3 first inning that featured two strikeouts. Outside of a stretch of a walk and two singles in the third inning that knotted the score at 1. Wolf worked his way out of any further damage in that inning when he picked a runner off first – the play resulted in a 1-3-4-2 put-out at the plate after a runner on third broke for home when the throw from first went to second – and then struck out the next hitter with a darting changeup. Wolf performed another Houdini act in the fourth after the Captains put the first two runners on: He got the first out from his backside when he slipped on a grounder back to the mound – first baseman Jack Stronach made an outstanding pick on the rushed throw – and followed that defensive gem with a strikeout and a lazy fly to center.
In all, Wolf worked five innings, gave up only one run and struck out six against four hits and three walks. As has been the case for him all year, he had success when he used his off-speed pitches, primarily a changeup and slider, to get ahead and then finished hitters off with his 90-91 mph fastball. Four of the strikeouts came on the heater.
Despite failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities in the fifth, sixth and seventh, the TinCaps stayed level through the middle innings thanks to some excellent infield defense. Fort Wayne turned inning-ending double plays in the sixth and seventh and nearly did so in the fifth, as well. Central to all three was the footwork of second baseman Wyatt Hoffman, son of Padres Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, who played second. He made several nifty turns from deep in the hole between first and second and added a couple of nice plays to first, as well. Hoffman also notched his first hit with the TinCaps in eight at-bats and drew a walk to top it off.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Noel Vela (2-3, 3.26 ERA) to the mound for the start. Vela had an outstanding start to the season, at one juncture in May holding the lowest ERA in all of Minor League Baseball, but he has a 9.49 ERA with 11 walks in 12 1/3 innings in his last four starts. The Captains will counter with 22-year-old left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-3, 4.06 ERA), the No. 31 prospect in the Cleveland farm system, according to Fangraphs. He has walked 29 in 31 innings this season.