Brandon Valenzuela ripped a two-run home run, reached base four times and scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning to push the TinCaps to a 5-4 win over the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field tonight in front of an announced crowd of 5,811. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Fort Wayne (30-48, 3-9 second half).
With the game tied at 4 in the seventh inning, Valenzuela got the decisive rally started with a one-out infield single up the middle. After a strikeout, Jarryd Dale walked to put two runners on and set the table for Olivier Basabe.
Dale went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.
With the game on the line, Basabe wasted little time, hacking at the first pitch and ripping a sinking line drive to center. Captains center-fielder Petey Halpin made a diving stab at the ball and got a glove on it, but couldn't quite corral it as he tumbled to the grass. Valenzuela raced around from second and scored the go-ahead run.
Valenzuela went 2 for 3 with a home run, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two RBI and two runs scored.
Dwayne Matos pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to secure the victory for Fort Wayne. Matos earned his first win with the TinCaps, improving to 1-2 after working 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out two.
The TinCaps let some opportunities with runners on base get away in the early innings: They left the bases loaded in the first inning and went 0 for 3 in driving in runners from third with less than two outs in the second and third combined. In that third inning, however, Valenzuela bailed his team out, launching a two-out, two-run home run 411 feet to right-center for a 2-0 TinCaps lead. It was Valenzuela's sixth home run of the year and second off Captains starter Mason Hickman.
The Captains got a run back off Fort Wayne starter Efraín Contreras in the fourth inning on a two-out single from Gabriel Rodriguez, but Contreras whiffed Micael Ramirez on an excellent changeup with the bases loaded to end the threat and preserve the lead. In the bottom of the frame, the TinCaps extended their advantage with help from Jarryd Dale's legs. The second baseman started the inning with a single to right, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home to score on a ground ball to first. The infield was in on the scoring play and the throw came home, but Dale beat it with a head-first slide, leaving everyone safe. Lucas Dunn added a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center later in the inning to push the lead to 4-1.
Staked to a three-run lead, Contreras ran into some trouble in the fifth. He struck out Korey Holland to start the frame, but then gave up a single and a double. With two on, Alexfri Planez fought off a fastball on his hands and chopped it down the first-base line. First baseman Cole Cummings was playing well off the bag in a slight shift and the ball got into right-field for a double, ending Contreras's night. Planez went 3 for 5 and has a 19-game hitting streak.
Contreras gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings, but pitched better than his line, striking out seven and walking just one. He mixed a fastball that touched 94 mph (dropping to 90 mph by the fifth inning) with a curveball at 75 and an excellent changeup with sharp downward tilt.
The Captains knotted the score at 4 in the seventh inning on a two-out RBI double from Johnathan Rodriguez. He tried to stretch the hit into a triple when the ball got off the wall and past Basabe in right, bouncing back toward the infield. Basabe chased the ball down and showed off his excellent arm, unleashing a perfect throw that nipped Rodriguez at third and prevented the Captains from batting with the go-ahead run 90 feet from home.
The TinCaps have double-digit hits in back-to-back games.
What's Next?
These teams will meet for a doubleheader Saturday, the fourth and fifth matchups in the six-game series. First pitch for the twin bill will be at 5:35 p.m. and the second game will start half an hour after the end of the first. Both games will be seven innings and tickets are good for both games.
The TinCaps will send left-hander Robert Gasser (4-8, 3.82 ERA) to the mound for the opener. Gasser is one of the hottest pitchers in the league, having posted a 1.17 ERA and a 3-1 mark with 37 strikeouts and seven walks in his last five starts. Ryan Bergert (0-6, 6.63 ERA) will get the ball in the second game after giving up nine runs in 2 1/3 innings his last time.
The Captains will counter with lefties Rodney Boone (1-2, 4.43 ERA) and Doug Nikhazy (2-4, 3.71 ERA).