A couple of blasts and a bloop was enough to lead the TinCaps past the Lake County Captains 5-4 at Parkview Field tonight in front of an announced crowd of 5,736. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and came after Fort Wayne (21-33) twice erased Lake County deficits.
The second of those two comebacks came in the sixth inning. Trailing 4-3 entering the frame, Fort Wayne put two on with a Brandon Valenzuela walk and a Jack Stronach double. Olivier Basabe followed and hit a looping pop-up into shallow center. Second baseman Christian Cairo got turned around and was unable to make a basket catch over his shoulder, giving Valenzuela a chance to score and sending Stronach to third. Angel Solarte followed and bounced to short, bringing in Stronach with the go-ahead run.
Stronach went 1 for 2 with two walks and is hitting .378 with a .500 OBP since May 25.
The lead held up in the late innings despite the Captains (28-25) putting runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth. TinCaps reliever Dwayne Matos worked around a leadoff double in the ninth and pitched two scoreless frames to earn a save.
The TinCaps took an early lead on a two-run home run 378 feet to right field from Valenzuela in the first inning, his fourth long ball of the season. Three of those home runs have come since May 15 and he's hitting .295 in that span.
Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert cruised through the first three innings, but the Captains chased him with three runs in the fourth and took the lead. Bergert finished only 3 2/3 innings and he walked four.
The TinCaps knotted the score in the fifth, when outfielder Agustin Ruiz launched a 380-foot home run to right. Ruiz carried the bat halfway down the first-base line, then flipped it away as he watched the ball sail over the wall for his fourth home run of the season and second with the TinCaps. He had been 1 for 29 with Fort Wayne before the long ball.
Gabe Morales earned the victory for the TinCaps with 3 1/3 innings, one run and four strikeouts. He did not give up a hit, but he walked four and unleashed a pair of wild pitches that helped the Captains re-take the lead in the top of the sixth, setting up Fort Wayne's rally in the bottom half.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in this six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Jackson Wolf (2-3, 4.53 ERA) to the mound and the Captains will counter with 22-year-old lefty Rodney Boone (3-0, 1.85 ERA).