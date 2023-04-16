Jackson Merrill had two hits and scored twice, Lucas Dunn added two more knocks and drove in two runs and Marcos Castañon homered, drove in three and scored three times to help the TinCaps to a 9-1 victory over the Lake County Captains on a chilly, overcast Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,266.
The game was pushed back by a 35-minute rain delay at the outset, but once it was played the TinCaps were able to grab their third victory in four games after an 0-5 start an earn a split of the six-game series with the Captains.
Fort Wayne (3-6) scored 21 runs in the final two games of the series and has averaged 8.3 over its last four games after scoring only four runs over its first five contests combined.
The TinCaps, playing in their Padres jerseys for the first time this year, got their offensive onslaught going early, when Merrill hit a liner to center for a double – Lake County center-fielder Joe Lampe nearly grabbed it on a slide, but it scooted under his glove to let Merrill get to second – and Marcos Castañon and Nathan Martorella followed with walks against Captains starter Rodney Boone. That brought Dunn to the plate with one out and he delivered, lining a double into the gap in left-center to bring home two runs and punctuating the hit with the flapping-the-wings celebration he has employed this year. Carlos Luis, coming off his career-best five-RBI day Saturday, followed with a line-drive single to right to make it 3-0 before the first inning was out.
Fort Wayne added on in the third inning, with Merrill once again starting the rally, this time with a double which banged off the wall in right-center on the fly. The Padres' No. 1 prospect started his TinCaps tenure 1 for 19, but that two-bagger completed a bounce-back stretch in which he went 7 for 14 with three doubles and a home run.
Castañon followed Merrill's double with one of his own, slapping a line drive into the right-field corner to make it 4-0. That hit was Fort Wayne's 16th in a stretch of 32 at-bats with runners in scoring position after the TinCaps had started the season 2 for 25 in such situations. Dunn, who had five RBI in the series, added a single later in the inning to set up an RBI groundout for Luis and a five-run lead after three frames.
While Fort Wayne was building an early lead, Fort Wayne right-hander Ryan Bergert was dominating early in his first start of the season. Bergert struck out four of the first seven hitters he faced – three with fastballs up in the zone and the fourth on a sharp-breaking curveball – and gave up a lone infield single in his first two innings.
The Padres' No. 24 prospect ran into some trouble in the third with a single and a walk to start the inning, but he worked out of it thanks to a nice running catch in right field from Joshua Mears and catcher Colton Bender throwing out Christian Cairo trying to steal second. Working out of the jam was a welcome departure from last year for Bergert, who frequently started games very strongly, but faltered in the third, fourth and fifth innings. He worked three scoreless today, throwing 30 strikes on 47 pitches.
Fort Wayne added three runs in the fourth inning thanks to a comedy of errors from ready-to-leave-town Lake County, which dropped a pop-up and a fly ball, unleashed two wild pitches and let Fort Wayne take an extra base with a passed ball and threw the ball away on a ground ball to third. By the time the dust had settled, the TinCaps led 8-0 and they had scored multiple runs in five of their previous six trips to the plate dating to Saturday. At that point, they had scored 32 runs in the previous 31 innings.
Castañon extended the lead to nine runs in the sixth when he got a fastball on the outer third of the plate and drove it the other way to right-center for his first long ball of the season. He hit 23 home runs for Low-A Lake Elsinore last season. His inaugural blast of 2023 might have been aided somewhat the heavy wind which blew straight out to center for most of the game.
The Fort Wayne bullpen ensured there were no thoughts of a comeback for Lake County down the stretch, working six solid innings and giving up just one run on five hits while whiffing eight and walking five. That was a change from the previous two games, when TinCaps relievers combined to surrender 16 runs (12 earned) in 11 innings. Right-hander Nick Thwaits pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to notch the victory.