The TinCaps continued to get production from the bottom of their batting order and matched their longest win streak of the season.
Adam Kerner ripped an RBI single off the wall in the fifth inning, providing the winning margin in Fort Wayne's 4-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in the first game of a doubleheader at Parkview Field this afternoon. The game was seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders and lasted 1:40.
The TinCaps (36-49, 9-10 second half) have won four games in a row and seven of their last eight. They have won five straight one-run games after starting 6-10 in such contests this season and have also won four games in a row in which the opposing team scores first after opening the campaign with 36 losses in their first 40 such games.
Fort Wayne is 13-3 against Lansing this season.
With the score tied at 3 entering the fifth, TinCaps right-fielder Agustin Ruiz lifted a fly ball to the left-field corner. Joshwan Wright couldn't quite get to it and it bounded to the wall, letting Ruiz cruise into second with a leadoff double.
Ruiz went 2 for 3, his first multi-hit game since June 21.
After a sacrifice bunt, Kerner, the No. 9 hitter, stepped to the plate and drilled a line drive so hard off the wall he was only able to get to first as Ruiz crossed the plate with what turned out to be the winning run.
Kerner went 1 for 1 with a walk and a run scored. He has been base multiple times in four consecutive starts after not starting for more than two weeks prior that streak. TinCaps No. 9 hitters have reached base eight times in four games in this series.
Trailing 1-0, Fort Wayne rallied in the third inning. Soft-tossing Lansing starter Jack Owen retired the first six hitters he faced, including three by strikeout. Fort Wayne's Agustin Ruiz broke up the burgeoning perfect game with a leadoff single up the middle and, after a fielder's choice that saw Olivier Basabe hustle to first to avoid a double play, Adam Kerner walked to put two on.
Leadoff hitter Max Ferguson followed and Owen started him with a curveball on the inner half. Ferguson got under it and yanked it deep down the right-field line. The ball carried in the warm afternoon air and landed a few feet on to the concourse, just behind the foul pole. Umpire Kenny Jackson emphatically called it fair and, after some complaint from Lansing manager Phil Pohl, the umpiring crew confirmed Ferguson's blast was indeed fair and a three-run home run.
The long ball was Ferguson's fifth of the season and second with the TinCaps in 16 games. It traveled 344 feet and put Fort Wayne in front 3-1.
Coming in off a stretch of nine starts in which he posted a 7.60 ERA, Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert had good stuff this afternoon. Touching 94 mph with his fastball and mixing in an effective changeup and hard-breaking curveball down and in to lefties. He gave up an unlucky run in the first after an infield single, a stolen base and a ground ball off the first-base bag for a double.
Bergert, the Padres' No. 15 prospect according to Fangraphs, settled in and went into the fifth with a two-run lead. After retiring the first hitter he faced, Drew Swift grounded in the hole between short and third, too far for Ferguson to range, and ended up with an infield single, Swift's third hit of the game. Bergert struck out Gabriel Maciel with an outstanding curveball, but catcher Tyler Soderstrom ripping a 1-1 curveball way out of the park to the lawn seats in right-center for a game-tying two-run home run.
Soderstrom, a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, has 16 home runs this year, four of which have come against Fort Wayne. He has hit two this series.
Bergert let the lead get away, but worked into the sixth inning for the first time this season. He eventually pitched a season-high six frames, gave up three runs on eight hits and struck out four in his first quality start of the year. He notched his first victory of the campaign, as well, improving to 1-6.
Edwuin Bencomo pitched a scoreless seventh to earn his first save of the season.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again tonight at Parkview Field at approximately 6:55 for the second game of the doubleheader and the fifth game in the series. The TinCaps will send left-hander Jackson Wolf (3-5, 4.68 ERA) to the mound after he pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up only two runs on two hits in his most recent start. The Lugnuts will counter with right-hander Blake Beers (0-3, 4.23 ERA), the No. 21 prospect in the Oakland farm system according to Fangraphs.