The TinCaps have struggled at home recently, winning just three of their previous 13 games at Parkview Field entering Wednesday night's matchup at Parkview Field, but starting pitcher Jared Kollar was plenty good enough to ensure that trend did not continue.
Kollar, in the rotation while Padres No. 19 prospect Garrett Hawkins is on the mend from an oblique injury, worked five shutout innings on only 64 pitches, striking out three, walking none and giving up only three hits to lead Fort Wayne to a 5-3 victory over visiting Lansing in front of an announced crowd of 2,916.
TinCaps center-fielder Jakob Marsee, who was moved from his usual leadoff spot to the No. 6 hole in the batting order after a 1-for-15 stretch, had a bounce-back performance with two hits including his fourth home run.
Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill tripled, scored a run, drove in another tally and flew out to the warning track in his first game in the leadoff spot. He has a hit in nine of his last 10 games.
The 24-year-old Kollar, who signed with the Padres as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers last summer, set the tone in the first inning with a 1-2-3 frame in which he struck out the second and third hitters, including former first-round pick Max Muncy, on a total of seven pitches. Kollar doesn't throw particularly hard, sitting in the high 80s and low 90s with his fastball, but he attacked the zone all night and forced the Lugnuts to put the ball in play. When they did, the Fort Wayne defense backed up Kollar: Merrill charged and fired off-balance to first for an out on a slow roller and Joshua Mears later made a spectacular diving catch with an all-out dive on a sinking line drive to right.
Joshua Mears with a #SCTop10 worthy catch! 👀 pic.twitter.com/TLyMZvuUFA— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) May 24, 2023
The TinCap offense provided some Kollar some support starting in the third, when Merrill ended a string of seven in a row retired by Lansing starter Brady Basso with a hard ground ball pulled down the first-base line and into the right-field corner. Merrill raced all the way around to third for his second triple of the season and scored on a broken-bat double into the left-field corner from second baseman Lucas Dunn to put Fort Wayne up 1-0.
The hosts then exploded in the fourth, putting the first five runners of the inning on base to add three more runs. Carlos Luis and Brandon Valenzuela got the rally started with ground-ball singles to center and left, and Marsee followed with a perfect bunt down the third-base line which he beat out to load the bases.
Justin Farmer made it 2-0 with a soft line drive single to left and Mears completed the flurry with an excellent at-bat during which he took mighty hacks on 2-0 and 2-1 and then laid off back-to-back offerings below the zone from reliever Mitch Myers to draw a bases-loaded walk. Later in the inning, with the bases still loaded, Merrill ripped a one-hop shot at shortstop and hustled down the line to deny the Lugnuts an inning-ending double play and drive in the third run in the inning for a 4-0 Fort Wayne advantage.
Marsee completed the Fort Wayne scoring in the bottom of the eighth when he yanked a towering fly ball down the right-field line. The ball hugged the foul pole and stayed fair by a few feet, flying 327 feet on to the concourse to make it 5-1.
Kollar cruised through a 1-2-3 fifth, making it the longest outing of his pro career and lowering his ERA to 2.00 in 18 innings in the process, then gave way to the Fort Wayne bullpen, which finished out the game by giving up three runs in four innings. Reliever Adam Smith surrendered two runs on three hits in the ninth, permitting Lansing to bring the tying run to the plate and raising Fort Wayne's bullpen ERA, which came into the game second-worst in the league at 4.87. Smith struck out Bryan Buelvas to end the game.
Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo made his 2023 Fort Wayne debut after arriving from Double-A San Antonio earlier in the week. Bencomo, who has spent part of every season since 2019 with the TinCaps, worked a scoreless eighth.