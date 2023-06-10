Joshua Mears and Marcos Castañon hit home runs, the TinCaps scored seven unanswered runs and they bounced back from a difficult walk-off loss to Quad Cities on Friday with a 7-3 victory over the River Bandits on Saturday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa.
The win clinched a series triumph for Fort Wayne, which has won four of the first five games in the six-game set. The TinCaps (26-30) are 3-0-1 in their last four series, they've won five of their last six games and 12 of their last 18. The victory Saturday pulled them into a tie for fourth in the six-team Midwest League East Division with Lake County and Lansing after they spent most of the first two months of the season alone in last place.
With Fort Wayne trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, Mears ripped a line drive home run to left, his fifth of the season, to even the score. The Padres' No. 14 prospect came into the game 0 for 16 over his last five games, but went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, a walk, a season-high three runs scored and two RBI, his first multi-RBI game since April 29.
In the eighth, with the score still tied at 3, Castañon and Nathan Martorella opened the inning with back-to-back singles and, after a Brandon Valenzuela pop-up, Lucas Dunn doubled to center, driving in both runs and putting the TinCaps in front for good.
Castañon put the game away in the ninth with a two-run first-pitch home run, his sixth homer of the year and first in more than a month (May 7). The former UC-Santa Barbara standout went 3 for 5, coming up a triple short of the cycle, drove in two and scored twice. He has six RBI in his last six games.
Dunn stayed hot, extending his hitting streak to seven games and reaching base three times with the two-bagger and a pair of walks.
Martorella went 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored. He extended his hitting streak to seven and has scored six runs in the last seven games. His .873 on-base plus slugging (OPS) ranks sixth in the MWL.
Valenzuela went 2 for 5, extending his hitting streak to six games and giving him three consecutive games with multiple hits. He's batting .305 this season after hitting .209 in a full season with Fort Wayne last year.
The TinCaps' offense continues to hum, having scored at least six runs in each game against the River Bandits and totaling 45 runs in the series, out-scoring the hosts by 18.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, the Padres' No. 7 prospect, went five innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one. He fell behind 3-0 in the third inning, but got a no-decision after the TinCaps roared back to win. Mears got the Fort Wayne rally started with an RBI double to drive in Justin Farmer in the fifth and Jakob Marsee singled to right to knock in Mears and pull the visitors within a run.
The Fort Wayne bullpen, which gave up 10 runs in 5 2/3 innings Friday and entered Saturday with the third-worst ERA in the Midwest League at 4.96, worked four shutout frames in relief of Lizarraga, with Edwuin Bencomo, Ethan Routzahn and Adam Smith turning in scoreless outings. Bencomo, who has pitched for Fort Wayne in parts of each season since 2019, gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first three appearances with the TinCaps this year, but bounced back to work two scoreless innings Saturday and earn his first win since April 15, when he was with Double-A San Antonio.