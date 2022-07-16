For the first time since they took 4 of 6 games from South Bend from April 12-17, the TinCaps have won a series at home. This time, they did it with a game to spare.
Fort Wayne split a doubleheader with the Lansing Lugnuts at Parkview Field tonight, winning the first game 4-3 on a late Adam Kerner single and a Max Ferguson three-run home run and losing the nightcap 4-2 after leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and seventh innings. They have now won four of the first five games in the six-game series and can make it 5 of 6 with a win in the finale Sunday. After Sunday, Fort Wayne and the rest of the Midwest League will have four days off in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Break. It's safe to say the TinCaps are entering the break on a high note, despite the loss in the second game tonight. They are 7-4 through 11 games of their 12-game homestand.
"I'm easily pleased, but never satisfied," manager Brian Esposito said. "I still want to be able to take that game (Sunday) and cap off a really good homestand for us. It's important for us to play well here (at Parkview Field). I talk about the fans and the people who come to the ballpark and the support we get and it's extremely important we turn some things around for them and give them something to see and cheer for.
"I'm glad we were able to do that (in the first game), I wish we would've been able to take (the second game) before the (Three Rivers Festival) fireworks show, but I think we're giving these fans what they wanted to see this whole season."
Though the TinCaps were only able to win one of the two games tonight, much of what has made them successful over the last week and a half carried over after Friday's rainout. Fort Wayne still got production from all over the lineup, it still put together especially good at-bats in the late innings and it continued to get terrific work from its bullpen, all factors that were not in place when the team was struggling mightily in May and June.
Kerner was the hero in Game 1, walking and scoring a run in addition to his RBI single. This reporter has talked about Kerner repeatedly in this space recently, but it bears emphasizing: he had not started for more than two weeks until he was placed in the lineup July 7; since then he has started four games, reached base at least twice in all of them and driven in six runs (he had just three RBI all season previously). When he first got a taste of High-A with the TinCaps last season, he looked overwhelmed at times at the plate and hit just .173, but he's batting .277 this year and has raised his slugging percentage by 177 points (from .269 to .446 after tonight). He gives the TinCaps pop at the bottom of the order when he starts and has earned more playing time.
Meanwhile, the bullpen continued its ascent from weakness to strength. Three relief arms – Edwuin Bencomo, Sam Keating and Gabe Morales – pitched a scoreless inning apiece tonight, extending the Fort Wayne bullpen's streak of consecutive scoreless frames to 10 over the last four games. Esposito said the depth of the group as it's currently constructed has allowed him to put shorter leashes on struggling pitchers and that has elevated the bullpen as a whole.
"We talk about guys you can depend on," the first-year TinCaps manager said. "If guys start walking guys, the leash is going to be short. I can't manage walks, our team can't defend walks. If you're going to go out there, you better be somewhat dependable. If you're going to get hit around, that's fine, we'll do what we can to defend it, but the walks is something we're just not going to stand for anymore."
Esposito pointed out that in Morales' appearance in the seventh inning of Game 2 tonight, the left-hander threw six straight balls to open the frame. Another reliever immediately started warming up and Morales responded by striking out the next three hitters.
"That's the way it's going to be from here on out, it's all about being dependable," he said. "If you are, you're going to get opportunities."
The TinCaps have been masters of the late-inning comeback in recent games and seemed on the verge of adding another such victory to their ledger in the second game of the twin bill. They entered the bottom of the seventh (both games were only seven innings) trailing 4-1, but worked four walks to cut the deficit to two and bring Jack Stronach to the plate with the tying run on second. He grounded into a game-ending forceout, but coming up short in that fashion should do nothing to dampen this team's confidence it can come back from any deficit at any time. Fort Wayne's ability to put together strong plate appearances late in close games without trying to do too much has been extremely impressive over the last 10 games.
Now, one game remains before the break. A win in the series finale would bring the TinCaps within a game of .500 in the second half of the season with nine straight matchups against last-place teams starting Friday.
"(Sunday's) a big test," Esposito said. "That last day heading into the break, guys could have flights, guys could be looking forward to seeing their loved ones and understandably so, but you still have a job to do, so I'm looking forward to seeing how we show up and where the guys are mentally and physically."