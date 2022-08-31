The TinCaps have two goals for the final 10 games of the 2022 season: finish the year strong and play spoiler to the teams at the top of the Midwest League East Division.
The second has proven harder to achieve than the first. Though Fort Wayne is not playing bad baseball, it is not currently playing winning baseball. The TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-4 tonight at Parkview Field, their 16th loss in the last 19 games after climbing to within two games of .500 in the second half earlier in August. It has been a frustrating stretch for a team that continues to put together good at-bats and is adamantly not conceding anything, but is still struggling to push across runs.
"We might not be able to make the postseason or do anything in that sense, but it means a lot if we can finish strong and show that we're not looking forward to the offseason yet," Fort Wayne second baseman Lucas Dunn said. "Just show up every day, make sure every at-bat from here on out is quality, play good defense and just finish strong, show up and give it all we got for the last couple of days."
Though the TinCaps lost tonight, the manner in which they lost indicates they are still driving toward the end of the season. After falling behind 6-2 in the fourth inning, they scratched and clawed to climb within two runs and had opportunities to tie the game or take the lead, but left the bases loaded in the fourth and ninth. Still, the fact that Fort Wayne's penchant for late-inning comebacks, which has been on display all summer, has carried through to the final weeks of the campaign signals this is not a team simply playing out the string.
"That's one thing is we keep fighting," Dunn said. "We might not always put up more runs than the other team, but we're going to give it our best shot every night and that's really all you can ask for."
Fort Wayne's downfall tonight was a problem that has plagued it during its recent cold stretch: hitting with runners in scoring position. The TinCaps went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base tonight. In the fourth and ninth, they combined to strike out four times with two runners in scoring position. Fort Wayne has actually been better with runners in scoring position this year (.712 OPS, seventh in the league) than it has been overall (.667, 12th), but that has changed in recent weeks and the TinCaps have had trouble scoring as a result.
"These balls have to be in play," Esposito said of some of the pitches that punched out TinCaps hitters with the bases loaded. "They have to translate to production in order for us to move numbers on that scoreboard. Just gotta be better."
The TinCaps did get RBI hits from Brandon Valenzuela (a first-inning double after Dunn had also doubled) and Agustin Ruiz (a single to right later in the first that briefly put Fort Wayne in front 2-1). For Ruiz, it was his 10th RBI in 10 games and he pumped his fist excitedly at second base after reaching there on the throw home following his hit. Valenzuela and Ruiz drew walks in big moments later in the game, as well.
But it wasn't enough to top West Michigan, which won to stay within three games of division-leading Lake County in the East. Lake County won Tuesday and tonight and the TinCaps had a couple of chances to really dig the Whitecaps into a hole in the standings and have been unable to do so. They're focused on finishing strong, but playing spoiler would be exciting as well. Fort Wayne was officially eliminated from the playoff race last week.
"We were talking a little bit about that," Esposito said of being a spoiler for the division's top teams. "We're going to continue to run our best lineup out there and play good baseball. We're not going to hand anybody anything, we're still looking to take everything and not give anything away, so we're going to try to stay as competitive as we can and if spoiler is what we are then so be it."
With only 10 games remaining, it's also a reflective time of year. As the calendar flips to September and each player tries to make a final few tweaks he hopes will portend success for 2023, Esposito spoke about the season as a whole and trying to make the most of each day. He feels his staff has done its job, even if the team's overall record (47-74) is not where he expected it to be at the start of the campaign.
"It goes fast, man," the first-year TinCaps manager said. "When you're in these trenches, you enjoy every moment of it because you know it does go by and then you never know what your next opportunity is going to look like. It's usually easier when you're on a ballclub that's being productive and winning games and you're looking at a playoff opportunity, but when you're not, (it's important) to continue to show up every day and drive your staff and drive the players to continue to show up and get better. Some of your better moments come from your worst situations or your worst performances because you're going to learn a little bit more. That's the way we look at it.
"For me, we've showed up every day as a staff, we've showed up every day to try to get these guys better. If we look in the mirror, we know that we did everything we possibly could to put our guys in the most unbelievable situation to succeed and it's just a matter of them going out and doing their part of it. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't, so it is what it is."