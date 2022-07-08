The TinCaps have not been much of a come-from-behind team this season. Entering Thursday's matchup against Lake County, Fort Wayne was just 4-35 when the opposing team scored first.
On Thursday, the visiting Captains plated the game's first eight runs, seemingly putting the contest away in the fifth inning. Instead, Fort Wayne roared back, knotting the score with a six-run eighth inning and sending the game to extra frames. The TinCaps rallied again in the 11th inning, tying the game for a second time after Lake County had taken the lead with a run in the top half.
But three comebacks was too much to ask for and after the Captains took the lead again in the 13th, Fort Wayne was unable to muster an answering tally. Lucas Dunn grounded into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play with the tying run on third base and Fort Wayne fell 11-10, dropping to 2-9 in the second half of the season.
"We came back," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "We came back from down eight, so the fight and the perseverance is there. That's all I ask of these guys is to show up, work hard, play the game the way it's supposed to be played and then be on time for it. They did all those things today, we were just a little bit late to the party when we allowed them to get eight runs, but we came back from that.
"The message is just to continue to work on the things we work on every day because the game will make you aware of what's important. Tonight, the things we worked on today offensively were all really important."
Chief among those aspects of the game on which the TinCaps worked prior to Thursday's matchup was situational hitting and taking advantage of opportunities with runners in scoring position. Following all that pregame work, Fort Wayne's performance in such situations was a mixed bag. Many of the positives came in the eighth, when the TinCaps continually put the ball in play and kept the line moving until Robert Hassell III tied the game at 9 with a two-run home run to left to complete the rally and the comeback.
It looked as though Fort Wayne would continue on and take the lead that inning after Dunn followed Hassell with a bloop double to center, but Cole Cummings and Corey Rosier were unable to get the run home.
While Jarryd Dale delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly with a runner on third and one out in the 11th, the TinCaps were less efficient in cashing in opportunities in extra frames. Dunn and Cummings struck out with the winning run on second in the 10th and Dunn's double play, which ended with the third baseman spiking his helmet as he was thrown out at first, snuffed out a potential tying or winning rally in the 13th.
"I'm pleased with the efforts in terms of not giving any at-bats away when we were down eight, but I personally would have liked to see our guys execute better in moments when we have opportunities to score runs," Esposito said. "We've been talking a ton about this, about creating opportunities for ourselves and today's workday was geared around situational hitting off a tough machine, moving runners over. ... That was something we really got after in the workday. We gotta do a better job of preparing and making sure we're able to execute when the game comes around."
The TinCaps also ran into some bad luck, losing a chance to win the game in the 12th when, with a runner on third and one out, Adam Kerner hit a frozen rope straight at the third baseman, who was able to catch Matthew Acosta off the bag for a double play.
Acosta was also on third for a pivotal moment in the ninth inning. With two outs and the game tied at 9, Max Ferguson had worked a 2-2 count. Acosta waited until the catcher threw the ball back to the pitcher and then sprinted for home, trying to steal a run and win the game, but was out by several feet, sending the contest to extra frames.
Esposito, who coaches third base in addition to his managerial duties, explained what happened on the play:
"He mentioned during his time at third that the catcher was getting sloppy with his throwbacks," the first-year TinCaps skipper said. "He had mentioned, 'Hey if this guy gets to two strikes, it might be a chance for me to sneak in there.' ... Then, there goes, he took off for it."
"It's not something I pulled out my toolbelt and said, 'Hey I think this is going to work.' I definitely didn't say, 'No, I think that's a terrible idea, don't do it.' ... Not a terrible play at that particular moment. You can't always wait around for things to happen, sometimes you gotta go and take it. Smart idea, great idea? Probably not, but I can understand the effort and I applaud him for trying to do something."
Hassell was obviously the star of the show for the TinCaps, driving in four runs, doubling twice and turning in one of the most clutch moments of the season with his two-run, game-tying home run to left in the eighth inning. But beyond the Padres' top prospect, there were several more unsung heroes who made what looked like a blowout into a nail-biter. Among those was Kerner, who doubled home a run in the sixth, singled in two more in the eighth and then nearly won the game with his liner in the 12th, all in his first start since June 23. He's mostly just Fort Wayne's reserve catcher behind Brandon Valenzuela and Anthony Vilar, but five of his nine hits this season have been for extra-bases and he's usually ready when Fort Wayne needs him.
In addition, the TinCaps got excellent performances out of the bullpen from right-handers Luis Madrazo and Ethan Routzahn, who combined to work four scoreless frames, strike out four and give up only three hits. Madrazo flashed an excellent splitter with significant downward tilt in one of his inaugural appearances with the TinCaps and Routzahn, with his nearly-submarine delivery, bounced back from a couple of tough outings to keep the TinCaps in the game after they tied it in the eighth. Fort Wayne has struggled to come back this year in part because the bullpen has had trouble keeping the TinCaps within striking distance if they fall behind while the starter is in. Tonight, relievers Jose Espada and Nick Thwaits combined to give up three home runs, but Madrazo and Routzahn righted the ship and provided some hope they can be consistent arms out of the 'pen in the second half.
That will be necessary if the TinCaps are going to make a run at the postseason in the next couple of months because while tonight's comeback was thrilling for the more than 6,000 fans who witnessed all or part of it, it goes down as just one more defeat in the standings, where Fort Wayne sits in last place in the Midwest League East Division in the second half. Maybe the eight-run rally will spark the TinCaps despite the outcome; they're going to need a few more in that vein if they hope to see the postseason.