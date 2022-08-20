It has been a less-than-successful season for the TinCaps. A team which came into the year with what seemed like the talent necessary to compete for the franchise's first playoff berth since 2017 was unable to string together enough wins to stay in the postseason hunt and is now firmly on the outside looking in with three weeks left.
Few stretches of the season have been more difficult than the last two weeks, in which Fort Wayne has dropped 10 out of 11 games, including the last four in a row to the Midwest League East Division cellar-dwelling Dayton Dragons. The most recent defeat in that string came tonight, when the TinCaps rallied from a three-run deficit only to lose 4-3 on a ninth-inning hit-by-pitch in front of a sellout crowd at Parkview Field.
Such games have been somewhat common this season. While the TinCaps haven't been able to win on a consistent basis, they have developed a penchant for thrilling late-inning comebacks – so much so reliever Nick Thwaits, who pitched three shutout innings for Fort Wayne tonight and has been a reliable late-inning arm in the second half, has joked with manager Brian Esposito that he is trying to steal as many wins as possible by holding the opposing offense down until the comeback is complete.
Esposito is pleased with the way his team has fought in the late innings all season and even believes there is a silver lining in their current 45-68 record.
"The question we're always asking is, 'Are we preparing well, are we going out and taking advantage of our workdays, are we trying to move the needle forward to get better,' which we are," Esposito said. "Then it's a matter of, 'Do we play a full 27 outs? And day in and day out, these guys are going out there, they're grinding, they're doing the best they can, they don't give at-bats away, they're not sleeping at the wheel on defense. ... They play a full 27 outs every night, they're upset when they lose, but they continue to wash it off and continue to move forward.
"I think moments like (tonight's loss), having a year like this says something about your development moving forward. You understand what it's like to lose and get your butt kicked. That's something you remember more than winning sometimes. You remember what it felt like to be a team that's 20 games under .500. ... You remember your moments when you were losing and how you grinded through it and what your mentality was because that's important as well. ... Getting hit in the mouth is important to everybody's development whether it's as an individual or the collective and they're getting it right now."
The TinCaps gave up the go-ahead run in the ninth without surrendering a hit: Ramon Perez walked three after getting a leadoff strikeout and Ethan Routzahn followed by hitting Justice Thompson with the right-hander's first pitch of the night, a fastball that tried to go in on Thompson's hands and got too far in. Fort Wayne then went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth, leaving a crowd that had gotten extremely loud during the tying two-run rally in the eighth disappointed.
The TinCaps were in the game in the late innings in large part because of Thwaits, who was a stabilizing force in relief of starter Jose Espada, striking out three without a walk while giving up only two hits. Thwaits permitted an inherited run to score in the sixth but otherwise dominated, utilizing a 12-6 curve and a cutter with significant run to keep Fort Wayne within striking distance.
Thwaits is in his first year as a reliever and said he would rather provide significant length out of the bullpen than be a one-inning arm. The Fort Recovery, Ohio, native, who had parents and grandparents in the ballpark tonight, struggled to start the year, but since June 21 has posted a 1.73 ERA in 13 appearances with 18 strikeouts against five walks and a batting average below .220 in 26 innings.
"I think I've learned a lot, I've made a lot of growth over this season," Thwaits said. "Listening and working with (pitching coach Jimmy Jones), everyone (from the Padres) who comes in town here, everyone on staff, just trying to take those next steps because there's definitely a lot of steps I still need to take.
"We've got three more weeks to make improvements yet. Just have to keep at it and keep going."
That has been a theme of Esposito's this week: even as the season winds down, there is plenty of time remaining to develop and lay a foundation for a successful 2023. As the TinCaps have learned this season, however, success in the win-loss column doesn't always come along with that development.