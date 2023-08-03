The sounds of Endor's catchy techno hit "Pump It Up" surged from the home clubhouse at Parkview Field. The TinCaps were celebrating and they had earned it with a near-perfect night at the ballpark Thursday.
Not only did spot starter Edwuin Bencomo save the overtaxed bullpen with his longest outing in almost four years, and not only did Graham Pauley hit yet another home run, his fifth in nine games, to key a second double-digit-run performance in three days in a 10-0 victory over Great Lakes, but Dayton also did its part to make it a flawless day for Fort Wayne, losing to Beloit to allow the TinCaps to draw even with the Dragons in the Midwest League East playoff race at the 3/4 mark of the regular season.
"It was awesome, we got out to a lead early, I thought we hit really well with runners on all night and then huge start out of Bencomo ... and then (Ethan Routzahn) did really great out of the 'pen too," said TinCaps right-fielder Lucas Dunn, who played in his first game since July 25 after dealing with a non-COVID illness last week and scored two runs. "Good job by everybody tonight."
The TinCaps (51-48, 19-14 second half) took control right away against the league-leading Loons as Pauley lifted a fly ball to right-center in the bottom of the first which got up into the jetstream blowing out that direction and carried on to the lawn seats for a two-run home run, drawing a roar from the 11th sellout of the season at Parkview Field, an announced crowd of 7,242.
The blast, which traveled 353 feet, was Pauley's 11th with Fort Wayne in just 30 games. The former Duke Blue Devil added a a run-scoring single during a six-run Fort Wayne fifth inning
"He's hitting the ball really, really, really hard," said Dunn, who hit directly after Pauley in the order. "I told him it's really fun from the on-deck circle to watch him go oppo(site field), too, it just looks super buttery. I mean, 11 home runs in a month is pretty impressive, I definitely haven't seen that in the Midwest League."
Bencomo, who made his first start of the season last week against West Michigan, made the two-run lead stand up through the top of the fifth. The 24-year-old right-hander came into the game with a 6.98 ERA in 11 appearances with Fort Wayne this year but held Great Lakes scoreless, giving up only three hits while striking out four and walking one, needing only 64 pitches to get through five innings for the first time since Aug. 31, 2019.
"He gave us everything we expected and more," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "He pitched probably above and beyond what we were going to ask him to do tonight so he was outstanding. ... The pitching was off the charts (Thursday)."
The TinCaps removed any drama from the late innings when they exploded for a half-dozen runs in the fifth. The rally started with an Albert Fabian double which one-hopped the wall the other way to left and shortstop Kervin Pichardo broke the game open with Fort Wayne's league-leading 100th home run of the season, a 395-foot rocket to left-center off 2021 Dodgers first-round draft pick Maddux Bruns.
The blast extended Pichardo's hitting streak to eight games.
Pichardo started a string of seven straight TinCaps to reach base. Pauley, Lucas Dunn and Carlos Luis had RBI hits in succession off reliever Franklin De La Paz to extend the lead to 8-0.
Fort Wayne out-hit the Loons 11-5, with three of the knocks coming from catcher Colton Bender, who drove in his team's final run with a double off the wall in right in the seventh.
The much-maligned Fort Wayne bullpen, which entered the game with a league-high 4.99 ERA, shut down Great Lakes in the late innings behind the side-winding Routzahn, who delivered three shutout frames during which he struck out six without a walk and gave up only two hits. Routzahn spent his outing stalking around the mound in perfect rhythm, getting the ball back from Bender and getting immediately back on the rubber, ready to deliver again.
Will Geerdes pitched a scoreless ninth to give Fort Wayne its second shutout victory in the last six games.
Note: The TinCaps rebranded for the night as the Hoosier State Tenderloins, playing with specialty uniforms in honor of the unofficial Indiana state sandwich. They will be known as the Tenderloins through Sunday's series finale.