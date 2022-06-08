It was a frustrating return to Parkview Field for the TinCaps, who got outstanding pitching performances from Brandon Komar and Edwuin Bencomo, but were unable to follow up their relatively strong play in a road series against Great Lakes last week.
Fort Wayne fell 3-2 in 10 innings tonight in the opener of a six-game series against the Lake County Captains, slipping a season-high-equaling 12 games below .500 with the loss. Manager Brian Esposito clearly believes this team is better than its win-loss record, but acknowledged the record is what it is with 14 games left in the season's first half.
"We're right where we are," Esposito said, laughing wryly and rubbing his head. "We went out and played some really good baseball in Great Lakes, they were a good team (the Loons are in second place in the Midwest League East Division) and we were very competitive. We have to find a way to do that every single night. We can't have these games where we spin our wheels late and hand another club a game. I think we handed this club a game tonight. ... If we're going to have a chance to win the second half, we have to tighten up all these things. It's all a work in progress, there's no shortage of work going on. We're just going to continue to pound the table until we get better.
"We're at the time of year too where if players don't start getting better, you start to see some personnel changes. That's pretty much the way this game goes, it's a bottom-line business where you need to produce every day. We're going to get healthy pretty soon, we're missing some firepower in our lineup right now, so I would suggest we're going to be a much better club down the road. At this particular moment, we are exactly where we are. Our record tells us exactly who we are."
Tough ending
Esposito was not pleased with the the way the 10th inning played out. The teams went to the 10th scoreless after Fort Wayne stranded the bases loaded in the ninth – Lucas Dunn, who came into the game slugging .619 in his first six games with the TinCaps after being called up from Lake Elsinore, struck out swinging on a fastball to end the inning – but reliever Ramon Perez walked the leadoff hitter in the extra frame after getting ahead 0-2. Esposito singled out that walk and the subsequent two-run single from .140 hitter Michael Amditis as plays that can't happen if the TinCaps are going to have success going forward. Then, too, there was the wild pitch Luke Boyd unleashed after coming into the game in relief of Perez. That offering brought in the inning's third run, which turned out to be important when Fort Wayne tallied two in the bottom of the inning.
The TinCaps put the tying run on second base in the 10th after two-out RBI singles from Olivier Basabe and Angel Solarte (Solarte also singled in the ninth-inning rally), but Wyatt Hoffman popped out down the right-field line to end the game and send the TinCaps to their second straight loss after four wins in six games.
Komar delivers
The highlight of the game for Fort Wayne was the performance of right-hander Brandon Komar, who learned he would start just hours before the game and pitched five shutout innings, striking out five, giving up only one hit and one walk and extending his string of consecutive scoreless innings to 17 2/3 over five appearances.
"It's exactly what we've been seeing: consistency," Esposito said of Komar's performance. "We talk about making some adjustments to what you're doing; he's a guy who did that, but it's not something you just want to see one outing sprinkled in between a few of them. You want to do it repeatedly. Having a good week doesn't make a good month and a good month doesn't make a good season, but when you string together a bunch of really good outings like he's got, you to start to show that it's for real. Kudos to him for going out and getting better."
Komar fell behind too many hitters for his taste in the early innings, but got stronger as the game went on and retired the final 11 hitters he faced. After a rough start to the season, it would not be surprising if he got a call to head to Double-A in short order. He spent part of the season at that level last year.
"I'm very confident," Komar said. "I feel good throwing every pitch, having a feel where it's going, knowing where it's going any count. Just feeling good and keeping it rolling."
Health update
As Esposito noted, the TinCaps are missing a fairly significant contingent of players, including some of the key bats in their lineup. Here is a look at the status of some of them:
Efraín Contreras: Komar started tonight after Contreras was scratched. The right-hander has made five starts since coming back from Tommy John surgery and Esposito said his absence was "really precautionary" and suggested Contreras would have been ready to pitch if the TinCaps had pressed him to do so.
Robert Hassell III and Corey Rosier: Two of the best bats in Fort Wayne's lineup have been out for the last week following positive tests for COVID-19. They were placed on the COVID list officially Thursday. Esposito said they're on schedule to be able to be activated after the 10-day minimum requirement following a positive test (players can also get off the list if they test negative twice, more than 24 hours apart) and are "in good spirits, feeling better."
RHP Felix Minjarez and LHP Fred Schlichtholz: The pair of relievers were placed on the TinCaps' Development List May 24, but were back with the team tonight and Esposito anticipates both being activated officially Wednesday. Minjarez is among the league leaders in strikeout rate with 29 whiffs in 17 innings and has notched a 2.65 ERA in 10 appearances, while Schlichtholz had pitched four shutout innings over two appearances with five strikeouts and no walks before going on the shelf.
LHP Danny Denz and RHP Seth Mayberry: Another pair of bullpen arms, neither was ever taken off the active roster but they haven't pitched since late May. Esposito said both are "in a good spot." They struggled early in the season, though Denz struck out seven in three innings in his last appearance and Mayberry pitched a 1-2-3 frame with a strikeout in his most recent outing.
"We're on the mend, that's for sure," Esposito said.