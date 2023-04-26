The TinCaps' recent slide continued Wednesday with a 5-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,283. It was Fort Wayne's seventh loss in the last eight games and came after the TinCap bullpen gave up four runs in five innings of work to spoil the latest in a series of solid starts, this time from Garrett Hawkins.
The TinCaps (4-13) have the worst record in the Midwest League by 2 1/2 games, pending the result of Dayton's matchup against Lake County on Wednesday.
Fort Wayne's latest loss was tied at 1 heading into the sixth, but Fort Wayne reliever Jason Blanchard, a 25-year-old lefty who had not given up a run in seven previous innings to open the season, lost command of his fastball after tossing a scoreless fifth and walked four hitters sandwiched around two strikeouts to bring in the go-ahead run. He walked the first two in the inning, struck out the next two with a couple of well-placed fastballs, but then issued a pair of full-count walks to bring in the run. The latter saw him miss low to force in the tally and he was talking to himself into his glove as manager Jonathan Mathews exited the dugout to replace Blanchard with right-hander Chris Lincoln.
Lincoln got through the sixth, but in the seventh served up a 2-0 fastball up and over the inner half to catcher Dalton Rushing, who crushed it to the lawn seats in right for his fourth home run of the season, pushing the advantage to 3-1. It was the first run Lincoln had given up in five appearances across 4 2/3 innings this season.
Fort Wayne answered with a run in the bottom half to cut its deficit in half, but righty Nick Thwaits couldn't hold down the Great Lakes offense, surrendering a long home run off the facing of the building beyond the concourse in left to No. 9 hitter Luis Yanel Diaz. It was Diaz's first home run of the year after he hit 17 across Low-A and High-A in 2022.
The Fort Wayne bullpen has surrendered eight runs in nine innings in the series. None of the five relievers who have taken the mound has emerged unscathed.
The TinCaps' offense sputtered most of the night, managing only three hits and going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. Fort Wayne is 2 for 19 in such situations this week.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Garrett Hawkins kept the game scoreless into the fourth with one of his best starts at High-A. The Padres' No. 19 prospect retired the first seven hitters he faced, striking out four, then worked out of trouble in the third with the help of an outfield assist from Justin Farmer, who cut down Yunior Garcia trying to score from second on single.
It was the second straight night in which the TinCaps had saved a run from an outfield assist, with Farmer following Joshua Mears, who used a perfect throw to nab Taylor Young at the plate by a step as Young tried to score from second on a single. Farmer's task was slightly less onerous as he uncorked a solid throw which beat Garcia by about four steps.
In the fourth, however, Hawkins gave up a double and a single and then, with one out, a ground ball to short was hit too softly for the Fort Wayne infield to turn a double play, bringing in Yeiner Fernandez with the game's first run. That tally did little to spoil Hawkins' performance, which saw him sit 90-92 mph with his fastball, strike out five, walk two and give up one run on four hits in four innings. He flashed an excellent changeup which made his fastball look faster than it actually was.
The TinCaps knotted the score in the bottom of the fifth after Farmer dropped down a bunt single, Jakob Marsee walked, a wild pitch moved them both into scoring position and a Castañon fly ball to deep center brought Farmer with the tying tally.
Jackson Merrill hit next and grounded to short to end the inning, one of two at-bats the Padres' No. 1 prospect had in pivotal moments. He grounded out on both of them, also stranding Castañon at second in the seventh after the third baseman had ripped an RBI single to get Fort Wayne within 3-2. Merrill was obviously frustrated after the latter ground ball and he is 1-for-8 with a lone infield in two games since returning from the illness which kept him out most of last week.
Castañon continued his strong early performance this season, getting on twice and driving in two to raise his batting average to .309. Marsee also walked twice and singled. He came into the game with a .443 on-base percentage, eighth in the league, and increased that to .453.
Fort Wayne first baseman Nathan Martorella went 0 for 4 with a strikeout, failing to reach base for the first time in 17 games this season, snapping the longest on-base streak in the league.