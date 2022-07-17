The TinCaps had a good homestand, there's no denying that. They won seven of the 12 games, matched their season-long winning streak at four and won their first series at Parkview Field since April. As a result, they climbed from last place into a tie for fourth in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings and the mood in the clubhouse is positive.
"It starts from the top, (manager Brian Esposito)'s done a really good job of re-gathering our focus and our intent in our practice days and really making sure we're hammering whatever we need to do to succeed in the games," TinCaps first baseman Cole Cummings said. "I think that's just translating to our games is just focus from the moment we walk into the clubhouse every day."
Unfortunately for Fort Wayne, it wasn't a great homestand. After winning seven of the first 10 games and four straight against the Lugnuts, the TinCaps dropped the last two matchups, losing the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night and then dropping today's series finale against Lansing 3-2 while striking out 12 times. It was a good homestand, but the TinCaps left a little bit on the table and they dug themselves so big a hole in the standings with a 2-9 second half start that they need great – not just good – results going forward to climb into postseason contention. It didn't help that their losses on the weekend paired with West Michigan victories to send Fort Wayne seven games behind the first-place Whitecaps with 45 to play.
The TinCaps took an early lead Sunday on a home run from Cummings, his ninth of the season, but starting pitcher Noel Vela was unable to hold the advantage and surrendered three runs, two earned, before getting taken out in the sixth inning. The third Lansing run scored on a throwing error from Olivier Basabe, which turned out to be crucial when Fort Wayne drew within one in the bottom of the inning.
Outside of Cummings' home run, Brandon Valenzuela's RBI single and a double in the eighth from Corey Rosier, the Fort Wayne offense was mostly punchless. Lansing starting pitcher Jake Walkinshaw pitched five innings and gave up only one hit (the home run) and one walk (also to Cummings), while striking out five and inducing an endless parade of rollover groundouts from Fort Wayne's lefty-heavy lineup.
"Stuff-wise, it wasn't anything better than we'd faced all week," Cummings said of Walkinshaw. "But he did a really good job of locating three pitches for strikes. He really did a good job of pitching today. When he's able to work inside and out with the three-pitch mix, anyone's going to be hard to hit, no matter how good their stuff is."
Fort Wayne had little more success against Lansing's relievers, who combined to strike out seven over the last three innings and stranded four runners in four innings. In all, the TinCaps struck out 12 times and took just two walks. Manager Brian Esposito said Saturday night he thought today would be a good test for his team, physically and mentally, with a four-day break looming. As the patient, wait-for-one-pitch-in-one-spot approach that has Fort Wayne successful recently wasn't quite as evident this afternoon.
The bright side was the TinCap pitching staff. Vela was solid if unspectacular, going five innings and giving up two earned runs while striking out seven. Three walks cost him, but his curveball was excellent and he threw it in any count, helping him adjust to the fact that he is only throwing 91-92 mph with his fastball right now, rather than the 96 mph he was hitting occasionally early in the season.
In the bullpen, right-hander Seth Mayberry continued his string of excellent performances, nearly escaping a two-on, none-out jam in the sixth with only run having scored before Basabe's error brought in a second tally. Mayberry has been one of Fort Wayne's best arms out of the 'pen in recent weeks with a strong slider, 93-94 mph fastball and good command. Sidearmer Ethan Routzahn also worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Ramon Perez struck out the dangerous Tyler Soderstrom in the ninth to keep the TinCaps within a run and give the offense a chance in the bottom half. The Fort Wayne relief corps, a weakness for much of May and June, has thrown 14 consecutive scoreless innings over the last five games and it's helping facilitate the team's newfound comeback ability. That will need to remain true if the TinCaps are going to make a late-season run at a playoff spot.
Fort Wayne will now have four days off before traveling to Dayton for a short three-game series against the East Division cellar-dwelling Dragons.
"(It's) a good physical break for sure, but mentally it's just as important, especially from a hitting standpoint," Cummings said. " It's good to reset, flush it and come back and do what you do best. A lot of these guys, it's going to be so good for them to see their families, see their dogs, see their girlfriends, it'll just be a good reset for everybody."
Cummings won't be going home to California because when he was with Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier in the season he was able to see his family in nearby Corona on a regular basis. Instead, his girlfriend arrived in Fort Wayne this weekend – he waved to her during his home run trot today – and they will spend the break in northeast Indiana.
Regardless of how each individual TinCap spends his time off, the team will have to be ready to play immediately upon the season's resumption Friday. Fort Wayne has nine consecutive games coming up against teams near the bottom of the standings and it will need great – not good – outcomes in those games to be in postseason contention when the TinCaps return to Parkview Field in early August.