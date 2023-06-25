Joshua Mears hit two home runs and drove in a career-high five runs, Nathan Martorella also went deep and the TinCaps exploded for nine runs in the 10th inning on the way to a 10-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs in the finale of a six-game series Sunday at Four Winds Field in South Bend.
The victory won the series for the TinCaps (34-35, 2-1 second half), four games to two, and ran their record in their last six series to 4-0-2. They have two days off, then open a six-game series at Lake County on Wednesday.
The teams entered the 10th inning tied at 1 after Mears had provided Fort Wayne's only tally in regulation frames with a 408-foot home run to left in the seventh. In the top of the extra inning, a bases-loaded Carlos Luis single drove in Marcos Castañon to put Fort Wayne in front for good. Three straight bases-loaded walks to Lucas Dunn, Justin Farmer and Jakob Marsee followed to make it 5-1.
After a pitching change, Mears greeted new hurler Chase Watkins with a 2-0 grand slam, his third home run in as many games and eighth of the season. It was his first multi-homer game since April 23, 2022.
Martorella completed Fort Wayne's scoring with a homer of his own, his 12th long ball of the season, tying him for Midwest League lead with Jace Jung and Kala'i Rosario. The lefty-swinging slugger went 3 for 6, his first three-hit performance since April 22, scored twice and drove in a run. He also leads the MWL in RBI with 48 and his 45 runs scored are second, behind teammate Jakob Marsee. He is on pace for 23 home runs, which would surpass the previous Fort Wayne franchise record of 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte pitched six innings, gave up a run on three hits and struck out a career-high 10 without a walk. It was his first start this season in which he did not issue a walk. After a couple of rough starts in late May and early June, Iriarte has a 1.13 ERA in 16 innings over his last three outings.
Jairo Iriarte6 IP, 1 ER, 10 K, 0 BB, 3 HHe looked amazing sat mid 90s but hit 100 mph once. Slider is deadly. Should be considered for top 100 prospect lists. pic.twitter.com/BV6riXEDr8— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) June 25, 2023
This is simply disgusting by Iriarte. Hitter has no shot especially after the up and in fastball. pic.twitter.com/4Y6K6J0gjq— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) June 25, 2023
Marsee was not in the lineup, but pinch-hit in the ninth and drew walks in both of his plate appearances, maintaining his status as the only player in the league who has played in all of his team's games this season. Marsee's run in the 10th was his league-leading 55th of the season. His 52 walks are second and his .399 OBP is fourth.
Luis went 3 for 5, scored a run and drove in another. He has six multi-hit games in his last 12 contests.
Mears and Justin Farmer each reached base three times with two hits and a walk. The TinCaps walked eight times and struck out eight times. Fort Wayne pitchers whiffed 13 and gave out one free pass.
After South Bend took the lead in the second on a hit-by-pitch and two singles, Iriarte escaped the jam with a strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play – catcher Brandon Valenzuela made the throw to second – then proceeded to retire all 12 hitters he faced over the next four innings, seven by strikeout.
Fort Wayne relievers Henry Henry and Keegan Collett pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and eighth, respectively, extending the TinCaps' streak of hitters in a row retired to 19 before Collett issued a walk to open the ninth. He recovered to set down the next three hitters to send the game to extra innings.
Henry has pitched five scoreless innings over three appearances with Fort Wayne after posting a 7.98 ERA at Double-A San Antonio to open the year. Collett (1-4) turned in his eighth scoreless appearance in his last nine outings, striking out three in two hitless frames to earn his first win since Aug. 7.