The TinCaps opened their final home series of the season with a 5-1 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field despite an excellent start from Bodi Rascon and an RBI double from Justin Farmer.
Fort Wayne (47-73, 20-34 second half) has dropped 15 of its last 18 games.
The game was tied at 1 in the eighth inning. TinCaps reliever Keegan Collett was on for a third inning after needing only 14 pitches (13 strikes) to get through two scoreless frames, mixing in a 94 mph fastball and an excellent curve. In the eighth, however, he started the inning with a walk to Eduardo Valencia.
Esney Chacon hit next and popped up a sacrifice bunt attempt. Unfortunately for the TinCaps, the pop-up was in no-man's land between the plate and the mound and Collett's desperation dive as the ball descended came up short. The ball had hung in the air long enough that by the time it landed there was chance of getting Chacon at first and everyone was safe.
Jace Jung followed with the big blow of the night, a line-drive double to left. Left-fielder Charlis Aquino, who entered the game for an injured Reinaldo Ilarraza, at first came in on the ball and by the time he turned to sprint back, it was over his head. Both runs scored to put the Whitecaps in front for good. A wild pitch later in the inning brought in the third run of the frame to make it 4-1.
Rascon came into the game with a 16.78 ERA over his last four appearances, including a 25.31 mark in two games with Fort Wayne, and fell behind early. In the second inning, the 21-year-old left-hander served up a home run ball to West Michigan catcher Josh Crouch, his 10th long ball of the season. The solo shot was the sixth Rascon had given up in 6 2/3 innings with the TinCaps and it put West Michigan up 1-0.
The home run seemed to rattle Rascon somewhat and he followed it with a five-pitch walk to Ben Malgeri. The southpaw got some help from the Fort Wayne defense at that point, however: Malgeri tried to steal second and got an excellent jump, but catcher Brandon Valenzuela unleashed an outstanding throw and shortstop Jarryd Dale put the tag in one smooth motion to empty the bases. Rascon then struck out Carlos Mendoza on a full count to end the frame.
From there, Rascon settled in. The Whitecaps put two on in the third and fifth, but the pitcher worked out of trouble on both occasions and finished five innings for the first time since Aug. 7. He gave up only one run on five hits while striking out five and walking two.
He walked off after his final inning still trailing 1-0, but in the bottom of the fifth the TinCaps rallied. The uprising got off to a painful start as Ilarraza took a fastball off his ankle and had to leave the game supported by two teammates after laying on the ground for several minutes. Aquino, the recently-promoted No. 30 prospect in the Padres' farm system according to Fangraphs, ran for Ilarraza and came around to score when fellow newcomer Justin Farmer roped a line-drive double off the wall in left field, knotting the score at 1.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Efraín Contreras (0-4, 5.96 ERA) to the mound after Contreras struck out seven but gave up five runs on four hits and four walks in three innings in his last start. The Whitecaps will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Garrett Burhenn (4-5, 3.43 ERA at Low-A), who will be making his third appearance with the Whitecaps.