For the second time in four games this week, the TinCaps' bullpen was unable to hold a late lead.
Fort Wayne led by a run in the eighth inning when Beloit Sky Carp designated hitter Jacob Berry, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, ripped a monster 2-run home run to left off TinCaps reliever Jason Blanchard to lift the visiting Midwest League West Division leaders to a 4-2 victory in Game 1 of tonight's doubleheader at Parkview Field.
Jacob Berry (Beloit) hits a game-winning 2-run HR in his first game back from a finger injury pic.twitter.com/zhR1c2f2QY— Fish Stripes Prospects Coverage (@FishProspects) May 14, 2023
The defeat came on the heels of a game Wednesday in which Fort Wayne led 5-3 in the sixth and 5-4 in the seventh before the bullpen let the lead get away.
The first matchup Saturday was a continuation of Friday's game, which was suspended in the bottom of the second inning because of rain. The loss clinched a series split for Beloit (19-11), which can win the set in Game 2, set to begin around 7:40 p.m. and will last seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
Fort Wayne has not won a home series this season and has not won back-to-back games at Parkview Field since April 15-16.
Game 1 was scoreless when play resumed at 5 p.m., but the TinCaps (10-21) jumped in front in the third. The hosts put runners on the corners with a double from Cole Cummings off the wall in right and a soft single to center from Jakob Marsee. Then, with Marcos Castañon at the plate, Marsee took off for second. The throw from catcher Joe Mack went there and Cummings took off for home, scoring easily when the ball dribbled away behind second.
Fort Wayne was credited with a double steal and went 3 for 3 on steals in the game. It has made the run game a significant part of its offensive strategy in the series, going 10 for 10 on stolen-base attempts.
Later in the third, TinCaps left-fielder Nathan Martorella clubbed a double to the left-center gap, scoring Marsee and putting Fort Wayne in front 2-0. Martorella has been on base nine times in the series, has four extra-base hits in four games and his 23 RBI are second in the league.
TinCaps pitching made that lead stand up into the late innings. Padres No. 6 prospect Adam Mazur got the ball in Game 1 (Jairo Iriarte pitched two shutout innings Friday before the skies opened, lowering his ERA to 2.25 with 31 strikeouts in 20 innings of work) and cruised through four frames, touching 97 mph with his fastball, flashing an excellent sweeping slider, a hard changeup at 89 mph and giving up very little hard contact.
Fort Wayne led 2-0 into the seventh when Mazur ran into trouble for the first time. A soft grounder went for an infield hit and then a slow grounder to third got under the glove of Castañon for another hard-luck single, putting runners on the corners with nobody out. Mazur got the first out with a darting slider to the back foot of Mack, then gave way to Blanchard, who surrendered an RBI single to Brady Allen before retiring the side.
Blanchard, who came into the game with a 1.42 ERA struck out Joshua Zamora and Kahlil Watson in the eighth, but with a runner on first and two outs, Berry got a fastball just below the knees on the inner third and crushed it over the seats in left field and on to the concourse in that part of the ballpark. The ball was hit so hard Martorella did not so much as turn to his in left as it sailed over the wall to put Beloit in front. It was Berry's second long ball of the season.
The TinCaps brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after a Justin Farmer walk, but Marsee took a 3-2 fastball down the middle to end the game.
What's Next?
The TinCaps will send spot starter Keegan Collett (0-2, 9.53 ERA) to the mound to start Game 2, needing to win the last two games in the series to salvage a split. Collett started the series opener Tuesday and turned in a spectacular performance, whiffing the first batters he faced before faltering in the third inning. The Sky Carp will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Alex Williams (1-0, 4.50 ERA), an 11th-round pick in last year's draft.