The TinCaps battled back from a three-run seventh-inning deficit, but fell to the Dayton Dragons 4-3 tonight at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 8,003 after giving up a run without surrendering a hit in the top of the ninth.
It was the 10th loss in 11 games for Fort Wayne (45-68, 18-29 second half) and fourth in a row. The TinCaps have lost back-to-back series after going unbeaten in five in a row.
Trailing 3-0 and boasting just two hits to their credit in the seventh, the TinCaps rallied. Slugger Joshua Mears got the comeback started when he reached out and poked a breaking ball down the first-base line. Hustling all the way out of the box, he reached second with a soft double and came around to score on an Albert Fabian bloop single to left center.
Lucas Dunn got another rally going in the eighth with another ground ball past first, this time for a single. Luis followed and laced a ground ball the other way down the left-field line. The ball rattled around near the Dayton bullpen and Dragons left-fielder Quincy McAfee waved his arms to signal the ball was out of play. The umpires never called the play dead, however, and, after pausing at third, Dunn came around to score and Luis ended up all the way at third before the ball was finally thrown into the infield.
Luis went 2 for 4 with his second triple of the season, scored a run and drove in another. He has been on base in all 13 games he's played with Fort Wayne and 20 straight overall dating to his tenure with Low-A Lake Elsinore.
Two batters later, Agustin Ruiz lined a double hard off the left-field wall to bring Luis in with the tying run. Ruiz also went 2 for 4 and has multiple hits in two of his last three games.
Fort Wayne brought in left-hander Ramon Perez to try to keep the score level in the ninth. Perez had eight scoreless appearances in his last nine outings, but struggled tonight, issuing three consecutive walks. He felt he was getting squeezed on some pitches on the corners – as did the Fort Wayne dugout – but he exited the game with the bases loaded after facing only four hitters.
Right-hander Ethan Routzahn replaced Perez and the first pitch he threw hit Justice Thompson, bringing in what turned out to be the winning run.
Fort Wayne went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth and Lucas Dunn slammed his bat to the ground after popping up to end the game.
TinCaps starter Jose Espada, who had struck out 20 and walked none in his previous three starts, whiffed the side in order in the first and dominated through the first three frames, matching zeroes with Dayton starter Christian Roa.
In the fourth, however, Espada walked Noelvi Marte. Marte stole second and Jose Torres dumped a soft single into right-center to bring in the game's first run. Torres' hit was the first Espada had surrendered in the game and it put Dayton up 1-0.
The 25-year-old Fort Wayne right-hander cruised through the fifth inning and worked into the sixth for the first time this season. In the sixth, the first pitch he threw was blasted over the right-center wall by Michel Triana – Triana's ninth home run of the year and second in High-A – and Espada followed with a four-pitch walk to Matheu Nelson that ended his night.
Fort Wayne reliever Nick Thwaits started his night by giving up a double to Marte and a sacrifice fly brought in Nelson for a 3-0 Dayton advantage.
Beyond that, though, Thwaits was excellent, keeping Fort Wayne in the game into the late innings. The right-hander utilized a sharp-breaking curveball to strike out three and give up just two hits in three scoreless innings.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., though there is rain in the forecast. The TinCaps will send right-hander Garrett Hawkins (5-5, 3.94 ERA at Low-A Lake Elsinore) to the mound. Hawkins gave up five runs, including three home runs, in three innings in his first start with the TinCaps last Sunday. The Dragons will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03 ERA). He struck out seven and gave up two runs in four innings in his last start against Fort Wayne on July 23.