Will Geerdes served up a tie-breaking walk-off home run to Dayton Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart and the TinCaps let a three-run lead get away in a 4-3 loss to the Dragons on Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio.
Albert Fabian hit a home run and Kervin Pichardo reached base three times and scored a run for the TinCaps.
Despite the loss, Fort Wayne (67-62, 35-28 second half) remained a half-game ahead of West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot after the Whitecaps lost to Great Lakes 5-4. The TinCaps' magic number to clinch the postseason slot is three with three games left. Dayton and Lake County sit two games back of Fort Wayne.
Fabian's third home run with Fort Wayne and 15th of the season started a three-run TinCaps third inning in which Nerwilian Cedeño also blasted a run-scoring double for his sixth RBI of the series. Pichardo, who had also doubled, scored on Cedeño's double and went 2 for 2 with a walk.
Fabian's home run was the franchise-record 130th for the TinCaps this season and fifth in the series. Fort Wayne and Dayton are tied for second in the league in home runs, four behind Cedar Rapids.
The Dragons got a run in the third, fifth and sixth to knot the score, bringing in the third tally after reliever Adam Smith had come on replace starter Miguel Cienfuegos. Cienfuegos was charged with all three runs on four hits while walking a season-high six. The southpaw had not walked more than three in any of his previous 15 games and had not given out more than two walks since his inaugural start of the season April 8.
Smith worked a scoreless seventh and eighth, but gave way to Geerdes (1-4) in the ninth and the 23-year-old right-hander surrendered Stewart's second home run in High-A and 12th of the season on a full count to finish the game and keep Dayton's playoff hopes alive. The Dragons would've been eliminated from postseason contention with a loss.
Dayton won despite going 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine on base.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game series at Day Air Ballpark. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Dylan Lesko (1-1, 5.63 ERA) to the mound as they try to maintain their grip on the remaining East playoff spot. Lesko, 19, is the No. 26 prospect in baseball, according to Fangraphs, and went five scoreless innings in his last start, striking out nine and giving up only one hit with three walks. The Dragons will counter with right-hander Hunter Parks (3-6, 3.93 ERA).