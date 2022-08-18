One night after committing a season-high five errors, the TinCaps played a miscue-free game on defense, but it wasn't enough to beat the Dayton Dragons, who won 5-2 tonight at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 5,512.
Agustin Ruiz had a home run and a triple for Fort Wayne (45-66, 18-27 second half), which lost for the eighth time in nine games. The TinCaps managed just four hits.
TinCaps starter Ryan Bergert, who struck out a career-high nine in his previous start, whiffed the first two batters he faced and was sharp early, working three shutout innings with just one hit given up to open the game. Bergert's command was a little bit rough, however, and he walked three in the first three innings, causing Fort Wayne to get the bullpen up and throwing.
In the fourth inning, Bergert began to miss in the strike zone. Back-to-back doubles, including a two-bagger on the first pitch of the inning, opened the frame and put Dayton ahead 1-0. Michel Triana hit next and wasted no time, lifting a fly ball to deep right. Ruiz leaped as high as he could up the 20-foot-high wall, but the ball cleared the fence by about a foot for a two-run home run.
Before the inning was over, a double and a single brought in another run to make it four extra-base hits and four runs in the frame.
Bergert eventually worked five innings and gave up five runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking three. The Dragons tacked on a run off Bergert in the fifth on a triple and a sacrifice fly. The three-bagger probably should have been a double, but it was played somewhat poorly off the wall by Ruiz and Callihan, who had doubled to lead off the fourth, got an extra 90 feet.
The TinCaps struggled offensively most of the night and never really got back in the game. Their first hit came in the fourth inning, when Ruiz got a curveball down and in and golfed it to right to make it 4-1. It was the first home run for the slugger since June 19 and just his fourth with the TinCaps in 45 games (he hit 15 homers in 72 games with Fort Wayne last season). He had been hitless in his previous eight at-bats came into the game batting .194.
The Dragons extended the lead back to four in the fifth, but Ruiz struck again in the sixth. After Cole Cummings got hit by a pitch with two out, the lefty-swinging Ruiz again got a pitch down and in and lifted it to right. This time it banged off the wall and the 22-year-old raced all the way around to third for his second triple of the season and his first two-hit game since Aug. 5.
Jarryd Dale made a bid to get Fort Wayne within a run in the seventh, but flew out to the wall with a runner on and two out.
The hosts put the first two runners on in the eighth on an Anthony Vilar single and a Lucas Dunn walk, but Cole Cummings and Ruiz struck out and Joshua Mears flew deep to center. Mears was back in the lineup after sitting out Wednesday because of the fastball he took off his forearm Tuesday.
The TinCaps stayed within striking distance thanks to an outstanding relief performance from right-hander Keegan Collett, who pitched three scoreless frames, struck out six – equaling a career-high – and gave up just two hits and a walk. After struggling in his first outing with Fort Wayne following an early-August call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore, he has pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings over his last three appearances, whiffing nine in the process.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Jackson Wolf (6-6, 3.96 ERA) to the mound. Wolf has been spectacular in his last four starts, going 3-0 with an 0.86 ERA and 26 strikeouts against six walks in 22 innings. The Dragons will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Javi Rivera (2-3, 2.81 ERA at Low-A), who will be making his second appearance at High-A.