The TinCaps let a late lead get away tonight at Parkview Field and suffered a second straight frustrating loss to Great Lakes that left the Loons on the verge of clinching the first-half championship in the Midwest League East Division.
A two-out, two-run single from Loons No. 9 hitter Ismael Alcantara in the eighth inning catapulted Great Lakes from a run down to a run up and the visitors went on to win 4-2 in front of an announced crowd of 3,510.
As the game in Fort Wayne ended, the East Division second-place Dayton Dragons were playing the second game of a doubleheader against the Lake County Captains. If Dayton were to lose that game, the Loons would clinch the first-half division crown and one of the league's four playoff spots. If Dayton wins, the Loons can clinch with a win or a Dragons loss Thursday, the final day of the first half.
Fort Wayne danced in and out of trouble most of the night; TinCaps pitchers worked around two straight singles to open the second inning, stranded two runners in the fourth, pitched around a leadoff walk in the sixth and retired the side without damage despite walking the first two hitters in the seventh.
Living dangerously finally came back to bite the TinCaps in the eighth with right-hander Seth Mayberry on the mound. Mayberry, who turned 22 today, got a strikeout to start the frame, but then issued a walk and gave up a double to left-fielder Jonny DeLuca that missed leaving the yard by just a few feet. Mayberry got a clutch strikeout with an excellent curveball for the second out, but Alcantara took a ball and then laced the go-ahead hit to left-center, sending the Loons into the lead.
The TinCaps got off to a flying start in the bottom of the first inning. Hitting leadoff, outfielder Corey Rosier took a ball and then ambushed Loons starting pitcher Nick Nastrini, the No. 18 prospect in the Dodgers' farm system, ripping a home run 394 feet to right-center for a 1-0 TinCaps lead. The blast was Rosier's first since May 12 and fourth of the season. He knew it was out off the bat, jauntily flipping his bat away about halfway down the first-base line.
Nastrini settled in after the opening home run, posting zeroes in the second, third and fourth. TinCaps starter Ryan Bergert, making his first start since June 9, matched him through the first three innings. Bergert touched 96 mph with his fastball and had his slider and changeup working, as well. He worked around two singles each in the first and second, cruised through the middle of the Great Lakes order in the third with a pair of strikeouts and took a 1-0 lead into the fourth.
In that fourth, however, he made his biggest mistake of the game, leaving a 94 mph fastball over the middle of the plate for right-fielder Jose Ramos, who lined it down the right-field line and kept it just fair a few feet inside the foul pole for a game-tying home run. Bergert walked the next hitter and also gave up a single and a fly ball to the warning track in the inning, but was able to escape further damage. His start, which ended after four innings, six hits, a run, a walk and six strikeouts, was an excellent bounce-back from a string of five outings in which he had posted a 6.20 ERA. In his previous two outings, he had given out seven free passes in eight innings, but he only walked one tonight.
The TinCaps took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when outfielder Robert Hassell III drove a fly ball to medium-deep left-center, scoring Kelvin Melean from third. Hassell struggled otherwise, going 0 for 3 with three strikeouts. Since umpire Bryan VanVranken made him give up the pink he'd been using for several weeks Tuesday, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick is 0 for 8 with five strikeouts. He came into the game as the league's leading hitter at .309.
Fort Wayne's Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, Melean and Olivier Basabe, had three of the team's five hits and reached base five times all told.
Edwuin Bencomo pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Bergert, giving up only one hit, though he did strike out three. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.43.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup of the six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Noel Vela (3-4, 3.60 ERA) to the mound. The 23-year-old southpaw is coming off a quality start in which he struck out six and gave up one run in six innings against Lansing. It was his first start in more than a month in which he'd walked fewer than two. The Loons will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Kyle Hurt (4-1, 2.56 ERA), who has thrown 10 shutout innings and given up only one hit in his last three starts.