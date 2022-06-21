Dwayne Matos made one mistake in an otherwise excellent start, but it cost the TinCaps the game in a 4-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field tonight in the opener of a six-game series.
The Loons' win was their sixth in a row. Combined with Dayton's fourth consecutive loss, the victory propelled Great Lakes to the top of the Midwest League East Division by a half-game with two games left in the first half of the season. The league's playoff structure this season calls for division-winners from the first and second halves to face off in a four-team tournament for the league title.
Matos, a 21-year-old right-hander who moved into the Fort Wayne starting rotation last week, had pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings when Great Lakes right-fielder Jonny DeLuca stepped to the plate with two on in a scoreless game in the fourth. DeLuca worked a full count and then launched a go-ahead three-run homer to deep left. TinCaps left-fielder Corey Rosier took less than a full step before stopping to watch the ball sail out, leaving only the excitement of the Great Lakes bullpen as an indicator of where the ball would land.
Outside of that one mistake, Matos was excellent. The righty opened his Fort Wayne tenure as a long reliever after getting sent down from Double-A San Antonio, but showed tonight he has the stuff to work as a starter at this level. The Dominican Republic native gave up some hard contact to open the game, working around two singles in the first, but settled in in the second inning and retired 10 in a row. He touched 96 mph with his fastball and paired the high-level heater with an 82-84 mph slider that proved difficult for the Loons to pick up. Matos eventually struck out five, gave up five hits and walked just one in 4 2/3 innings, his longest outing since April 27. Since walking nine hitters in 5 2/3 innings over two outings in May, Matos has not given out more than one free pass in any of his six appearances.
Trouble began for Matos in the fourth when, with two outs, Jose Ramos took a fastball on the inside corner on a 3-2 count. Umpire Bryan Van Vranken called the pitch ball four and Matos stared in at him for a long second before walking back to the rubber to face the next batter. Imanol Vargas then dumped a soft single into left, setting the stage for DeLuca.
The TinCaps, coming off a game against Lansing in which they tied a franchise record with 22 hits, managed eight tonight but struggled to push across runs despite plenty of opportunities. Those scoring chances began in the first, when Fort Wayne loaded the bases only for Jack Stronach to strike out looking. Stronach left seven runners on base, also striking out looking with two on and two out in the third and lining to left with two on and two out in the seventh. The first baseman also was unable to handle a bullet throw from second baseman Kelvin Melean in the seventh with two outs, putting a runner on and setting up Great Lakes' fourth run, which came on a bloop single one batter later.
Fort Wayne got a run in that seventh inning on an RBI single from Brandon Valenzuela that dribbled through the right side to score Corey Rosier from second. That made it 4-2 after the TinCaps had broken the Great Lakes shutout in the sixth with a run-scoring grounder from Kelvin Melean that plated Stronach, who had walked. Anthony Vilar followed with a chance to cut into the deficit further, but struck out to end the threat.
Fort Wayne's offensive star was third baseman Lucas Dunn, who went 3 for 4 with a walk. Dunn came into the game 1 for 20 at Parkview Field since being promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late May.
Agustin Ruiz went 2 for 4 with a double and he has six hits (four extra-base hits) in the last two games after a 3-for-40 stretch over his first 13 games with Fort Wayne this season. Ruiz doubled and scored in the eighth on a safety squeeze from catcher Anthony Vilar, who reached first on the play.
The TinCaps put the tying run on first in the ninth, but Olivier Basabe popped up to end the game.
Robert Hassell III came into the game riding a 10-game hitting streak, the longest by a TinCap this season, and boasting the top batting average in the Midwest League at .317, but went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-5, 5.40 ERA) to the mound after Bergert got the week off against Lansing as part of the one-pitcher-rests-per-week system Fort Wayne plans to run for the next month. He walked seven in eight innings over his two starts before the respite. The Loons will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Nick Nastrini (0-2, 4.76 ERA), the No. 19 prospect in the Dodger farm system.