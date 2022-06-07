TinCaps pitcher Brandon Komar was pressed into service Tuesday when scheduled starter Efraín Contreras was scratched hours before the game. He pitched as though he'd been preparing for the opportunity for weeks.
Komar, who had made only one previous start this season in 13 appearances, dominated visiting Lake County for five innings in the opener of a six-game series, striking out five, giving up only one hit and one walk and retiring the last 11 hitters he faced. It was his longest appearance of the season and equaled the longest of his career. It wasn't enough, however, as the TinCaps struggled offensively until late in the game and fell 3-2 in 10 innings at Parkview Field after the game went to extra innings scoreless.
The TinCaps loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth, but third baseman Lucas Dunn, making his Parkview Field debut, struck out swinging on a 94 mph fastball to end the threat.
In the 10th, with a runner placed on second to start the inning per MiLB extra-inning rules, Fort Wayne reliever Ramon Perez walked Christian Cairo to lead off the inning, putting two on. A sacrifice bunt moved them up 90 feet and catcher Michael Amditis delivered the game's big hit, lining a two-run single over a drawn-in infield. Perez walked another hitter and hit one before giving the ball to Luke Boyd, who unleashed a run-scoring wild pitch before retiring the side.
The TinCaps rallied in the bottom half with RBI singles from Olivier Basabe and Angel Solarte, but Wyatt Hoffman, making his Parkview Field debut, popped out down the right-field line to strand the tying run at second base.
Komar was the star for Fort Wayne, continuing a recent hot streak that has seen him pitch 17 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over his last five appearances. The first four of those were in relief, but the 23-year-old right-hander proved tonight he can work as a starter, as well. After pitching much of the season at Double-A in 2021, Komar was somewhat surprisingly placed in Fort Wayne to start this season and he struggled at the outset of the campaign. In recent weeks, he has changed his approach somewhat, attacking hitters early in counts to get ahead and then finishing them off with outstanding off-speed stuff.
That was the strategy early in the game tonight and Komar struck out the side in the first, whiffed four of the first six hitters he faced and worked around a leadoff single in the second. As his start wore on, however, the Captains adjusted their approach; knowing that Komar was coming with strikes early in at-bats, they started to try to jump on those fastballs and swung early in at-bats repeatedly. Komar shrugged off that change in strategy and turned in hyper-efficient fourth and fifth innings, needing just 13 total pitches to retire six hitters in a row before giving way to reliever Edwuin Bencomo. It was the third five-inning appearance in Komar's career. Prior to tonight, he had not gone that long since August 2019.
The closest the Captains came to ending Komar's scoreless innings streak came in the second. With two outs and a runner on second, Amditis jumped on a 2-2 pitch and crushed it deep to left. It looked like a home run off the bat, but it hung up in the air just enough to stay in the yard. Basabe drifted back toward the wall, extended a hand so it was touching the fence and as the ball descended jumped with his glove fully extended and made a spectacular catch, robbing Amditis of an RBI extra-base knock.
The Fort Wayne offense didn't have much more success against Captains starter Tanner Bibee than Lake County had had against Komar. Bibee, who has been one of the best pitchers in the Midwest League all season, touched 99 mph with his fastball, dropped in 85 mph curveballs and 81 mph changeups and retired the first hitters he faced (four by strikeout) before Jack Stronach led off the third with a single up the middle. Bibee eventually worked 7 1/3 innings, giving up only two hits and facing the minimum. He retired the next 12 hitters after Stronach's single and kept the game scoreless into the eighth.
Bencomo picked up where Komar left off, striking out the first hitter he faced and going on to work three scoreless frames. The Captains had a hit and a runner in scoring position in each of the three innings, but Bencomo worked out of the jam each time. In the eighth, he whiffed slugger Joe Naranjo with a 91 mph fastball with two outs and a runner on second to keep the game scoreless. Bencomo has worked 7 1/3 consecutive shutout frames over his last three appearances, striking out 13 without a walk.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Robert Gasser (1-7, 5.64 ERA), the No. 14 prospect in the San Diego farm system, to the mound. Gasser has struggled recently, posting an 8.48 ERA with 25 hits and eight walks in 19 1/3 innings over his last four starts. The Captains will counter with 21-year-old right-hander Aaron Davenport (2-3, 3.19 ERA).