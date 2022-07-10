The TinCaps twice took the lead in their quest to stretch their winning streak to four games for the first time this season, but home run-happy Lake County blasted three home runs, including a tie-breaking three-run homer from Alexfri Planez in the eighth inning and went on to win 5-2 in the finale of a six-game series at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,156.
The Captains hit 11 home runs in the series and scored all nine of their runs in the final three games via the long ball.
The loss forced Fort Wayne (32-49, 5-10 second half) to settle for a split of the six-game series. The TinCaps have not won a series against anyone other than Lansing since taking 4 of 6 from South Bend in mid-April. That series triumph is also the TinCaps' only series victory at Parkview Field this season.
With the game tied at 2 in the top of the eighth, Angel Martinez got the game-deciding rally started with a one-out double to the gap in left-center off TinCaps reliever Gabe Morales. Joe Naranjo drew a walk to put two on with one out and bring Planez to the plate. The designated hitter, who entered the at-bat 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in the game, worked a 3-2 count and then crushed the winning home run to the lawn seats in left-center, a no-doubt blast that extended Planez's hitting streak to 21 games. It was his 11th home run of the season and second of the series.
The TinCaps led 2-1 after six innings. Fort Wayne starter Jackson Wolf had retired 16 of his previous 17 hitters and was permitted to start the seventh. The lefty easily retired Petey Halpin to start the frame, but right-fielder Johnathan Rodriguez ended Wolf's afternoon with a screaming line drive to the seats in left field that knotted the score at 2, Rodriguez's second line-drive homer to left of the afternoon.
Captains starter Tommy Mace plowed through the TinCap lineup in the early innings, retiring eight in a row to start the game. No. 9 hitter Anthony Vilar brought the fledgling perfect game to a screeching halt when the backstop launched a towering home run to the concourse in right field to put Fort Wayne in front 1-0. The blast was Vilar's first professional home run in 139 plate appearances.
The TinCaps went back on top in the seventh when three two-out walks sandwiched around a hit-by-pitch forced in a run. Jarryd Dale drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-1 and put Fort Wayne nine outs from a series victory. Jack Stronach had a chance to break the game open with the bases still loaded, but struck out looking on a sharp-breaking curveball to end the inning.
Wolf, who came into the game with a 6.85 ERA in his previous five starts, was excellent and deserved a better fate than a no-decision. He got off to a rocky start, struggling with the release point on his fastball, and walked two of the first four hitters he faced. He was also called for a balk, negating an excellent pick-off move to first that nabbed Angel Martinez after Martinez had led off the game with a free pass. Wolf argued and manager Brian Esposito joined the discussion, but to no avail. It did not look like the move was much different the one Wolf has employed all year, stepping on a 45-degree angle toward first. In fairness, it is a borderline move.
The 23-year-old southpaw settled in after those early hiccups, however, and retired 17 of the last 19 hitters he faced, striking out the side in the second to get his afternoon rolling. He was somewhat effectively wild, missing his spot with a few pitches but getting swings and misses anyway. His 89-91 mph fastball played well with his 73-77 mph curveball and mid-80s slider and he kept the Captains off balance all afternoon.
The only hits Wolf gave up all day were Rodriguez's pair of home runs. Rodriguez had three home runs and three doubles in the series.
What's Next?
The TinCaps will have Monday off and then continue their 12-game homestand Tuesday when they face Lansing in the opener of a six-game series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. Fort Wayne is 9-3 against the Lugnuts this season and has won both series against them. This will be the first time the teams have faced off at Parkview Field.