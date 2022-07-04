The TinCaps' bats ran into a buzzsaw on Fourth of July and were unable to provide the capacity crowd at Parkview Field with any offensive fireworks.
Fort Wayne notched only one hit in 6 1/3 innings against Lake County Captains right-hander Jack Leftwich, who led the visitors to a 6-0 victory in his Midwest League debut. A season-high 8,350 fans watched the TinCaps fall to 2-8 in the second half of the season.
TinCaps starter Jackson Wolf, coming off a start in which he survived only 1 2/3 innings, cruised through the first inning and seemed set for a nice bounce-back start, but the in the second inning, he surrendered a single and then third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez lifted a fly ball to deep right. The ball slammed off the top of the high wall in that part of the ballpark and it seemed as though Rodriguez had an RBI extra-base hit. Instead, the umpires ruled the ball had cleared the top of the wall by inches, giving the powerful Rodriguez his seventh long ball of the season and Lake County a 2-0 lead.
Wolf eventually surrendered seven hits and four runs over 5 1/3 up-and-down innings and suffered a loss, falling to 3-5 this season. He gave up a second home run to shortstop Angel Martinez in the fifth inning, a solo shot to left that also cleared the fence by a foot or less.
But the insurance runs the Captains notched off Wolf were essentially unnecessary; the Fort Wayne hitters could get absolutely nothing going off Leftwich, a big right-hander who had posted a 2.39 ERA and 8.40 K/BB ratio in 14 appearances at Low-A to start the season. Leftwich had no problem making the transition to the higher level, retiring the first eight hitters he faced. Matthew Acosta broke up the perfect game with a line drive off the wall in right, but Acosta was thrown out at second on a bang-bang play. It was Fort Wayne's only hit of the night until Robert Hassell III and Lucas Dunn singled with two outs in the ninth.
Leftwich faced the minimum through four innings, worked around two fifth-inning walks, pitched a 1-2-3 sixth and then struck out Hassell to open the seventh before getting taken out.
Fort Wayne had little more success against relievers Alaska Abney and Jordan Jones, who combined to pitch 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
Notes
The TinCaps fell to 4-35 when the opposing team scores first.
All six of Lake County's runs scored with two outs.
Cole Cummings had two walks in his first game at Parkview Field. He was called up last week from Low-A Lake Elsinore, as was Max Ferguson, who went 0 for 4 in his Parkview Field debut.
Corey Rosier, who is in the top five in the league in bases on balls, also drew two walks.
What's Next?
The TinCaps are off tomorrow as Tuesday will replace the usual Monday off day, moved this week because of the holiday. The six-game series against the Captains will resume Wednesday, when Fort Wayne will send left-hander Noel Vela (4-5, 3.63 ERA) to the mound. Vela is coming off his worst start of the season, in which he got through only 2/3 of an inning and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks. The Captains will counter with 21-year-old right-hander Aaron Davenport (2-4, 4.59 ERA), who pitched 5 1/3 shutout frames against Fort Wayne on June 8.