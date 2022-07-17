The TinCaps dropped their second straight game this afternoon, falling to Lansing 3-2 at Parkview Field despite a home run from first baseman Cole Cummings in front of an announced crowd of 3,862.
The defeat dropped Fort Wayne (36-51, 9-12 second half) back into a tie with the Lugnuts in the second half Midwest League East Division standings. The TinCaps finished their 12-game homestand 7-5 and took 4 of 6 from Lansing after winning the first four games of the series in a row.
The teams played four one-run games in the six-game set and Fort Wayne won three. Its loss today snapped a five-game winning streak in one-run contests.
The game was tied at 1 entering the sixth, but Lansing rallied in the top half off TinCaps starter Noel Vela. Vela walked Gabriel Maciel to start the inning and then gave up a line-drive single to former first-round pick Tyler Soderstrom to put runners on first and third with nobody out. That ended Vela's day and Seth Mayberry entered in his place.
Mayberry, who has emerged as an important late-inning arm for the TinCaps in recent weeks, whiffed Jack Winkler with three straight sliders to get the first out, but the go-ahead run scored on a ground ball to the right side from former TinCap Euribiel Angeles that left second baseman Max Ferguson with only a play to first. Mayberry nearly limited the damage to that lone tally, getting Joshwan Wright to ground to third, but third baseman Olivier Basabe – mindful of Wright's blazing speed – threw hurriedly and far too high to first. The ball sailed into the dugout and another run scored to make it 3-1.
That error on Basabe, one of two throwing miscues he made in the game, loomed large when TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzeula scorched an RBI single to right-center in the sixth that scored Corey Rosier from second. Rosier had reached on an infield single and scored his league-leading 63rd run of the season.
The TinCaps took an early lead in the second inning, when Cummings sliced a fly ball the other way to left and it carried into the bleachers 330 feet away for a solo homer. It was the ninth home run of the season for Cummings and third with the TinCaps (six came with Low-A Lake Elsinore).
Cummings also walked in the fourth inning, but he was the only Fort Wayne hitter to reach base against Lansing starter Jake Walkinshaw, a right-hander who breezed through the TinCaps' left-handed heavy lineup. Walkinshaw induced a bevy of roll-over groundouts to the right side from those lefties and gave up only one hit in five innings while striking out five.
Vela turned in his second solid if unspectacular start of the week for Fort Wayne. The left-hander is sitting 91-92 mph with his fastball after touching 96 earlier in the season, but he has adjusted to a more off-speed-heavy approach and gave up three runs (two earned) in five-plus innings today with seven punchouts and three walks. His curveball was maybe the best it's been all season, breaking sharply down and away from left-handed hitters.
The Fort Wayne bullpen continued its excellent work, pitching four innings without giving up a run and extended its streak of consecutive scoreless frames to 14 over the last five games. Mayberry worked two shutout frames, giving up nine scoreless appearances in his last 10, six in a row and 10 1/3 straight scoreless innings. Sidearmer Ethan Routzahn followed with a 1 2/3 scoreless frames and three strikeouts and Ramon Perez struck out Soderstrom with an insurance run on third in the ninth, the only hitter he faced.
What's Next?
The TinCaps and the rest of the Midwest League will have four days off starting Monday in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Break, though there will be no All-Star Game for the ML this season. After that, Fort Wayne travels to Dayton for a short three-game series against the Dragons, who are in last place in the East Division second-half standings. Six games on the road in Peoria follow that, meaning the TinCaps won't play at Parkview Field again until August.