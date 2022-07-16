The TinCaps' four-game winning streak came to an end in the nightcap of a doubleheader against Lansing tonight at Parkview Field.
The Lugnuts mashed a pair of home runs off Fort Wayne starter Jackson Wolf and won 4-2 in a seven-inning game to avoid a sweep after the TinCaps took the opener 4-3. It was just Lansing's fourth win in 17 games against Fort Wayne this season.
The TinCaps (36-50, 9-11 second half) missed an opportunity to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games and climb back to .500 in the second half of the campaign. They managed only four hits and went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.
With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the third, Wolf got a strikeout to start the frame, but walked Lansing Drew Swift. He got ahead of center-fielder Gabriel Maciel, but on a 1-2 count Maciel lifted a fly ball to deep left. Wolf knew it was gone off the bat, slamming his fist into his glove as he watched it fly. It ended up two rows deep in the bleachers for Maciel's first homer of the season in 162 plate appearances. The blast put Lansing up 3-1.
The Lugnuts added another run in the fourth off Wolf to extend their lead to three, but the TinCaps rallied in the fifth and put the tying run on base after two-out walks to Lucas Dunn and Cole Cummings and an infield single for Jarryd Dale. That brought Matthew Acosta to the plate with a chance to catapult his team back into the game. Acosta hit a one-hop rocket to the right of first baseman Matt Cross, who fielded and flipped to pitcher Kumar Nambiar. The play was close at first and Acosta dove head-first to try to reach the bag ahead of the toss, but was out by an eyelash, ending the rally.
Acosta hit again with the bases loaded in the seventh after Lugnuts reliever Trayson Kubo walked Corey Rosier, Cummings and Dale to fill the bags with two out. This time, the lefty-swinging right-fielder drew a four-pitch walk from another reliever, Shohei Tomioka to bring his team within two. Jack Stronach followed, however, and grounded into a fielder's choice at second to end the contest.
Wolf eventually worked five innings and gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two. He has struggled against Lansing this season, giving up 13 runs, including four long balls, over 16 innings across three starts. He has surrendered two home runs in each of his last three starts overall.
The first Lansing homer came in the opening inning, when Jack Winkler lifted his third of the season to left field. The TinCaps knotted the score briefly in the second when Stronach got hit by a pitch and Olivier Basabe ripped a run-scoring double into the corner in left field. It was an outstanding swing from Basabe, who cleared his hips and pulled his hands in to get around on a 93 mph fastball up and on the inside corner and keep it fair down the left-field line.
Fort Wayne relievers Sam Keating and Basabe pitched a scoreless inning apiece. The TinCap bullpen has worked 10 consecutive scoreless innings over the last four games.
Dunn singled twice, stole two bases and walked. He has 15 steals this season. Cummings walked three times. Rosier scored his league-leading 62nd run of the season in the seventh.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Noel Vela (5-5, 3.97 ERA) to the mound after Vela went six innings and gave up only one run on five hits in a 7-1 win over the Lugnuts on Tuesday in the series-opener. Lansing will counter with 26-year-old right-hander Jake Walkinshaw (0-0, 0.90 ERA).