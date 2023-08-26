TinCaps right-hander Dylan Lesko, the No. 4 Padres prospect, got a rude welcome to High-A ball as Dalton Rushing hit a three-run homer on a hanging curveball as part of a four-run first inning to power Great Lakes to a 6-1 win over the TinCaps on Friday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
Dalton Rushing, my No. 2 #Dodgers prospect, just LIFTED OFF with a no-doubt homer to break his hitless streakThe homer came against top Padres prospect Dylan Lesko 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ouz2h3I6Gw— Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) August 25, 2023
The loss dropped the TinCaps (60-57, 28-23 second half) two games behind West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race after the Whitecaps beat Peoria 9-1 to reduce their magic number to clinch the playoff spot to 14.
Lesko, 19, the 15th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, gave up five runs (all earned) on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in three innings and got saddled with the loss. The No. 26 prospect in baseball, according to Fangraphs, went 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 16 innings at Low-A Lake Elsinore before getting called up earlier this week.
The flame-throwing right-hander struck out the side in order in his final frame.
After struggling in the 1st inning Dylan Lesko has settled down. His main issue is command, left a couple changeups up in the zone, but it’s understandable coming back from TJ. Has 6 Ks and just struck out 3 hitters in a row. pic.twitter.com/MB91apQAFd— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) August 26, 2023
Fort Wayne scored its only run in the second inning on an RBI grounder from first baseman Griffin Doersching to drive in Lucas Dunn, who had singled and stolen second.
Kervin Pichardo had two of the TinCaps' six hits and Dunn reached base twice. Fort Wayne did not have an extra-base hit and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
What's Next?
The TinCaps and Loons will play a doubleheader Saturday to make up for the game which was postponed by rain Wednesday. First pitch will be at 5:05 p.m., with the second game to follow half an hour after the end of the first. Both games will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
The TinCaps will send left-hander Austin Krob (3-3, 3.51 ERA) to the mound for the opener after his start Wednesday was pushed back. Fellow lefty Miguel Cienfuegos (2-4, 3.30 ERA) will get the ball in Game 2 after working six innings in each of his previous two starts.