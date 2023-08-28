Carlos Luis collected two hits and drove in a run, but the TinCaps went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and fell to Great Lakes 6-1 on Sunday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
The loss gave the Loons a 4-2 triumph in the six-game series and kept the TinCaps (61-59, 29-25 second half) 1 1/2 games behind West Michigan (30-23 second half) in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot despite the Whitecaps' 5-4 loss to Peoria on Sunday. In addition, the Lake County Captains beat Beloit 2-0, their seventh win in 10 games, and pulled percentage points in front of Fort Wayne at 28-24.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga escaped a two-on, none-out jam in the first inning, but then gave up a leadoff double in the second and helped a run come in when he threw the ball away on a sacrifice bunt attempt. After a walk, Great Lakes' Alex Freeland blooped a single to left to bring in two more runs and make it 3-0.
Lizarraga worked five innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out six and walking three. He fell to 3-7.
The TinCaps got their only run in the fourth, when leadoff man Tyler Robertson reached on a bunt single and later scored on Luis's hit back through the middle.
Fort Wayne managed only five hits. Jarryd Dale had a double, the TinCaps' only extra-base hit in the final four games of the series.
Padres No. 5 prospect Samuel Zavala drew two walks from the No. 3 spot in the batting order, but is still looking for his first hit with Fort Wayne. He is 0 for 15 since his call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore earlier this week after an 0-for-2 performance Sunday.
What's Next?
The TinCaps have a day off Monday before opening a six-game series at Parkview Field against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday. First pitch of the opener will be at 6:35 p.m. The series will be the last at home for Fort Wayne this season, with the final game at Parkview Field for the 2023 campaign to be played Sunday. Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo (2-2, 6.39 ERA) will start Tuesday for the TinCaps. The TinCaps have averaged 5,245 in 58 games this season.