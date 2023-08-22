Kervin Pichardo had two hits including a home run and Carlos Luis reached base three times, but the TinCaps dropped the opener of their six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons 5-2 on Tuesday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
The loss dropped Fort Wayne (59-56, 27-22 second half) 2 1/2 games behind West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot after the Whitecaps beat Peoria for their 17th win in 20 games.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Edwuin Bencomo gave up a walk and two doubles in the first inning, including a two-run double to Griffin Lockwood-Powell.
Pichardo got a run back for the TinCaps with his fifth homer of the year to make it 2-1 in the third, but the Loons got a run each in the third and fifth to make the margin three.
Fort Wayne loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, trailing 4-1, and got a bases-loaded walk from Luis to draw within two and put the tying run on second. But first baseman Griffin Doersching, in his High-A debut, struck out looking on a full count and Albert Fabian grounded out to end the inning.
Doersching went 1 for 4 in his first game since being called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Monday. His fellow call-up, Tyler Robertson, played center field in his Fort Wayne debut and went 0 for 4 with a walk. Padres No. 5 prospect Samuel Zavala, who was called up as well, was not in the lineup Tuesday.
The loss was Fort Wayne's first game without mainstays Jakob Marsee (Midwest League leader in runs and OBP), Nathan Martorella (second in the league in RBIs) and Graham Pauley (16 home runs since June 29), all of whom were promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Monday. The new-look lineup managed six hits and just one for extra bases.