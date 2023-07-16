TinCaps left-fielder Nathan Martorella tied for the Midwest League lead with his 14th home run and reached base all four times he came to the plate, but Fort Wayne let a lead get away for the second straight night and fell to the Great Lakes Loons 6-3 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, on Saturday.
The loss clinches the three-game series for the Loons, making it Fort Wayne's first series loss since dropping 4 of 6 to the Beloit Sky Carp from May 9-14. The TinCaps (43-40, 11-6 second half) had been 6-0-2 in their last eight sets. Their lead over the Dayton Dragons for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot sits at 2 1/2 games after Dayton's game against Lake County was rained out Saturday.
Martorella got his team off to a strong start, coming to bat in the first inning with a runner on after leadoff man Jakob Marsee drew a walk. The lefty-swinging slugger took a strike, then got a fastball up and on the inner third, pulled his hands in and ripped it on a line over the wall in right-center for a 2-0 Fort Wayne lead.
Nathan Martorella nuke #14 pic.twitter.com/ElYMrXIF8T— Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 15, 2023
Martorella's home run tied him for the MWL lead with Cedar Rapids' Tanner Schobel. The pair is also tied at the top of the league standings in RBI with 61. Martorella is on pace for 22.3 home runs, a total which would best the Fort Wayne franchise record of 21 set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017.
Martorella went 2 for 2 with a pair of walks and scored twice. His 52 runs are second in the league, one clear of Schobel in third, but 15 behind Marsee, who crossed the plate for the 67th time Saturday and has scored 24 runs in the last 26 games. Martorella's on-base plus slugging of .851 is third in the MWL, one point in front of Schobel at .850.
Fort Wayne's 2-0 lead held through the early innings as TinCaps right-hander Victor Lizarraga cruised through four perfect frames to open the game. He struck out six through the first three innings. The No. 7 Padres prospect got the first out in the fifth for his 20th consecutive batter retired dating back to his previous start July 9, but Luis Yanel Diaz broke the streak with a single, Lizarraga walked the next two and a two-run Max Hewitt single knotted the score. The 19-year-old Fort Wayne hurler then hit a batter and gave up another run-scoring single to Tyler Young before being pulled from the game. Reliever Ethan Routzahn surrendered the fourth hit of the inning to make it 4-2 before retiring the side.
Carlos Luis drove in Martorella in the sixth to bring Fort Wayne within a run, but the Loons, the first-half East Division champions, scratched out two runs off Routzahn in the bottom half to complete the scoring.
The TinCaps managed only four hits and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position, running their total in the series to 3 for 16.
Marsee walked twice, bringing him within three of Carter Jensen's league lead of 66. The Fort Wayne center-fielder is second in the MWL with a .399 OBP and the two bases he stole Saturday give him 31 in that category, which is also tied for second.
The series concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday before the TinCaps return to Parkview Field to start a six-game series against Lake County on Tuesday.