Jarryd Dale hit a solo home run in his first game with the TinCaps since Sept. 10 and Jakob Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño had two hits apiece, but Fort Wayne (54-52, 22-18 second half) trailed by six runs after three innings against the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan, on Friday night and lost 7-3.
The loss dropped the TinCaps percentage points behind West Michigan (21-17 second half) in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot.
Fort Wayne starter Austin Krob came into the game with a 2.30 ERA in six starts with the TinCaps, but suffered through the worst performance of his two-season professional career, giving up seven runs on eight hits in four innings while also walking a batter. Three of the hits the southpaw gave up were home runs, surpassing the total number of homers he had surrendered (two) in 84 2/3 innings over 20 previous appearances as a pro. His ERA rose to 3.82 and he has given up 12 runs (nine earned) in 8 1/3 innings over two starts since pitching seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts on July 28 against West Michigan.
Down 7-1, the TinCaps got a run back in the fifth on a Marsee RBI single and another in the seventh when Dale parked his first home run in exactly a year – he homered for the TinCaps on Aug. 11, 2022, against the Lake County Captains – over the wall in left.
Dale's home run was the league-leading 108th of the season for the TinCaps, who are on pace to break the franchise record of 127, set in the 140-game 2017 season. The Midwest League now plays only 132 games.
Dale played 124 games for the TinCaps last year before moving up to Triple-A El Paso for a cup of coffee at the end of the season. He spent the first 3 1/2 months of this season on the injured list, then returned for nine games in the Arizona Complex League before getting called back to Fort Wayne on Thursday. He played mostly shortstop for the TinCaps last year, but manned third base Friday.
The Fort Wayne bullpen continued its run of excellent performances with four scoreless innings in relief of Krob. Right-hander Joan Gonzalez did most of the work, pitching three shutout frames while striking out two and lowering his ERA to 1.13 in three appearances (his first three as a professional). The TinCap relief corps had the worst ERA in the MWL for weeks through the early part of this month, but has moved up to 11th in the 12-team league at 4.94, ahead of Lake County's 5.00 mark.
Marsee went 2 for 4 and crossed the plate for the league-leading 83rd time this season. He has been on base 16 games in a row and leads the league with a .408 OBP. Since July 30, his OBP sits at .560.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in the six-game series at Jackson Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. and the TinCaps need a victory to stop a string of four consecutive winless series from extending to five. Fort Wayne will send left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (2-2, 2.88 ERA) to the mound after the 26-year-old southpaw gave up a run on three hits in five innings in his previous start. The Lugnuts will counter with right-hander Joelvis Del Rosario (2-9, 5.21 ERA).