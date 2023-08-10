Jakob Marsee led off the game with a home run for the second time in three nights and Nathan Martorella notched two doubles, but the TinCaps gave up five runs in the third inning en route to a 7-4 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.
The loss reduced the TinCaps' lead in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race to a half-game over West Michigan, which is tied with Fort Wayne (54-51, 22-17 second half) in the loss column at 21-17. The Whitecaps have won nine of their last 10 games.
Marsee cranked his 11th home run of the season on the fourth pitch of the game and later walked, stole second and came around to score on a single from catcher Ethan Salas to put Fort Wayne up 2-1 in the third inning. It was the first High-A RBI for the No. 2 Padres prospect, the youngest player in TinCaps history (17 years, two months).
Marsee was also hit by a pitch. He stole three bases in all to bring him to 40 for the season, second in the MWL, on 49 attempts. His pair of runs scored sends his league-leading total in that category to 82 and his 83 walks also top the circuit. He extended his on-base streak to 15 games and pushed his OBP to .407, which also leads the league. Since July 30, his OBP is an astronomical .565. Lansing is an hour south of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where Marsee starred in college for Central Michigan.
The Lugnuts responded with five runs in the bottom of the third, all off Fort Wayne starter Victor Lizarraga, who walked four and gave up three hits and six runs (five earned) in three innings to fall to 2-6. The 19-year-old right-hander threw only 35 of his 70 pitches for strikes.
The big blow in the game-turning inning was a tie-breaking grand slam from former TinCap shortstop Euribiel Angeles, his sixth homer of the year, to put the hosts up 6-2.
Lansing's big inning was aided by a pair of Fort Wayne errors – a throwing miscue from Marsee and a fielding error on third baseman Lucas Dunn. The TinCaps tied a season-high with four errors, the third time in nine games they have committed that many.
Fort Wayne struck back in the top of the fourth on singles from Nerwilian Cedeño and Graham Pauley and an RBI two-bagger from Martorella to make it 6-3. Dunn brought his team within two with a sacrifice fly, but that was as close as Fort Wayne would get. The visitors managed just one hit, another Martorella double, in the final five innings.
Martorella also drew a walk. The run he knocked in in the fourth pushed his RBI total to a league-leading 70, while his on-base plus slugging (OPS) rose to .832, fifth on the circuit. His 67 walks are fourth.
Kervin Pichardo went 0 for 4 for the TinCaps, ending his on-base streak at 16 and his hitting streak at 11. He struck out to end the game. Albert Fabian also went 0 for 4 and saw a 12-game on-base streak conclude.
Roster moves
The TinCaps welcomed a familiar face Thursday, when the Padres activated infielder Jarryd Dale off the 60-day injured list and sent him to Fort Wayne. The 22-year-old Dale played 124 games, mostly at shortstop, with the TinCaps at age 21 last season, hitting four home runs, driving in 35 and collecting 27 stolen bases while getting on base at a .317 clip.
Dale finished the season with a cup of coffee in Triple-A El Paso, then started this year on the IL, missing 3 1/2 months before debuting in the Arizona Complex League on July 28. There, he notched a perfectly respectable .762 OPS in nine games before getting sent back to Fort Wayne. He will give the TinCaps another middle-infield option beyond Pichardo and Cedeño, neither of whom has been able to lock down shortstop defensively since Jackson Merrill was promoted to Double-A in mid-July. Dale, an Australian, played mostly second and third in the ACL.
With Dale arriving in Fort Wayne, the TinCaps bid adieu to a pair of players: Catcher Juan Zabala and relief pitcher Michel Baez. Zabala has been with Fort Wayne all season and gets a promotion to Double-A San Antonio after hitting a home run in each of his last two games at High-A. The backstop room was crowded with the addition of Salas earlier this week, so the Padres lightened the load by moving Zabala up. Anthony Vilar and Colton Bender are still around to provide depth at the position.
Baez, a three-year MLB veteran who was with the TinCaps on a rehab assignment, will go back to Double-A as he continues his attempt to return to the majors, where he spent parts of 2019, 2020 and 2022. He made one appearance with Fort Wayne, pitching 1 1/3 innings and giving up a run on two hits with a strikeout. That was enough to earn him the win Wednesday in his first game with the TinCaps since the 2017 playoffs. Baez still holds the Parkview Field single-game record for strikeouts with 14.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in the six-game series at Jackson Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Austin Krob (2-2, 2.30 ERA) to the mound after Krob, 23, gave up five runs (two earned) and walked four in 4 1/3 innings in his last outing. He pitched seven shutout frames with eight strikeouts in his previous appearance. The Lugnuts will counter with 24-year-old southpaw Brady Basso (2-4, 2.68 ERA).