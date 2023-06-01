The pitching matchup between the TinCaps and South Bend Cubs on Thursday promised a tense, low-scoring affair – starters Adam Mazur for Fort Wayne and Connor Noland for South Bend enjoyed excellent stretches in May, with neither posting worse than a 1.02 ERA for the month.
The two hot hurlers made sure the 6,517 fans on hand at Parkview Field got the pitcher's duel they had come to see.
Mazur and Noland tossed six shutout innings apiece and neither the TinCaps nor Cubs was able to plate a run until South Bend's Bryce Ball clubbed an RBI double into the right-center gap in the ninth inning, a hit which propelled the Cubs to a 1-0 victory and a two games to one lead in the six-game series.
The TinCaps (20-28) fell to 4-15 in games decided by one or two runs.
The teams entered the night ninth scoreless and Fort Wayne called on Aaron Holiday, who came into the night with a 7.20 ERA, to replace reliever Keegan Collett. The 23-year-old right-hander proceeded to walk James Triantos on four pitches to open the inning, then served up a middle-middle first pitch to Ball, which the first baseman crushed off the wall to bring in the go-ahead tally.
Fort Wayne went down in order in the ninth.
Mazur, who posted an 0.95 ERA in four May starts, ran into early trouble, giving up back-to-back singles to open the game, but he responded with back-to-back strikeouts with runners on first and third, getting the first with a 95 mph fastball on the outside corner and the second with a darting slider which Kevin Made swung over the top of to end the inning.
From there, the 2022 Big Ten pitcher of the year settled in and gave up just two hits over the ensuing five innings. He did not walk a batter as he turned in his fifth consecutive start without surrendering more than one run. The No. 6 Padres prospect lowered his ERA to 1.45 and needed only 76 pitches to finish his second quality start in his last three outings.
Mazur worked quickly, as did Noland, who similarly stymied the TinCaps in the early and middle frames. Fort Wayne did not even threaten to score until the sixth, when Nathan Martorella chopped a ground ball high over first base and down the right-field line for a double which put runners on second and third with one out. Lucas Dunn hit next and flew to shallow center, not deep enough to bring in Marcos Castañon, who had singled, from third. Colton Bender then got called out on strikes on a fastball on the outside corner, a call with which he was not happy.
The Cubs put a runner on second in the seventh and eighth against Fort Wayne reliever Collett, but did not score in either frame. Along the way, Cubs designated hitter Ethan Hearn, who struck out on three pitches to open the eighth, was ejected for barking at umpire Brandon Tipton from the dugout after his whiff.
The TinCaps loaded the bases on in the eighth on a Castañon single through the right side walks to Martorella and Jakob Marsee, all off Cubs reliever Eduarniel Nunez. But Nunez, who touched 102 mph with his fastball in the inning, used his overpowering velocity to get ahead of Justin Farmer with two out, then snapped off a slider out of the zone away and Farmer chased to end the inning.
The teams went a combined 0 for 19 with runners in scoring position. Fort Wayne was 0 for 10.