COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps and West Michigan Whitecaps held a pitcher's duel on Opening Day of the 2023 season. When the dust settled, the Whitecaps had triumphed 1-0 at LMCU Ballpark, with the winning run coming in the second inning on a screaming line drive solo home run from center fielder Ben Malgeri.
It was the TinCaps managerial debut for Jonathan Mathews, who was the team's hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021. He had not managed a pro baseball game since 1999, when he was with the rookie-level Elizabethton Twins.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte was almost entirely dominant, striking out the side in the first inning and working three frames with six total whiffs, two hits and one walk. He touched 96 mph with his fastball, mixed in a couple of bat-missing off-speed pitches and flashed a nasty high-80s changeup which darted down and away from left-handed hitters when it was working. Unfortunately for Iriarte, he made one significant mistake, leaving a pitch on the inner third on a 1-0 count for Malgeri, who clobbered it well over the left-field wall on a rope for the game's only run.
That run stood up all night as Fort Wayne struggled at the plate. The TinCaps managed only four hits, left six runners on and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. The closest Fort Wayne came to scoring was in the fourth, when Marcos Castanon ripped a single to right-center and Nathan Martorella followed with a ground-ball single through the right side to put runners on first and third with two outs. Justin Farmer hit next and slashed a ground ball down the third-base line. West Michigan third-sacker Izaac Pacheco took a step to his right, slid down to a knee, picked the hard-hit ball and fired across the diamond on time to retire Farmer and end the inning.
Top Padres prospect Jackson Merrill, the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball according to Fangraphs, went 0 for 4 in his High-A debut. Merrill hit with a runner on second and two outs in the eighth with a chance to be a hero in his first TinCaps game, but lined out into the left-center gap.
TinCaps reliever Nick Thwaits, a Fort Recovery, Ohio, native who grew up attending TinCaps games, came on in the fourth for Iriarte and turned in an excellent outing. Thwaits went 3-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 62 innings over 32 appearances last season for Fort Wayne and got his 2023 off to a promising start with three shutout innings, during which he gave up just one hit and struck out four with one walk.
The right-hander gave up a seeing-eye single through the right side in the fourth and the runner reached third with one after a wild pitch and a passed ball from catcher Brandon Valenzuela, but he bounced back with a key strikeout of Malgeri with a 91 mph fastball right down the middle, then escaped the jam with a an athletic fielding play, bouncing off the mound to snare a ground ball which probably would have been an infield hit toward second had he not been able to glove it. Thwaits struck out swinging Tigers No. 2 prospect Jace Jung, the 2022 No. 12 overall pick, with a sharp-breaking 71 mph curveball to finish the fifth and worked a 1-2-3 sixth to close his outing. He has thrown 9 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to last season.
What's Next?
These teams meet again Friday at LMCU Ballpark for the second matchup in a three-game series. First pitch will be at 12:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send 2022 Padres MiLB Pitcher of the Year right-hander Victor Lizarraga (8-3, 3.43 ERA last season) to the mound and West Michigan will counter with left-hander Carlos Pena (5-5, 4.22 ERA last season). Lizarraga threw more innings than any other 18-year-old in affiliated baseball last season.