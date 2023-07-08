The TinCaps' six-game winning streak, their longest since June 2018, came to an end Saturday night with a 3-1 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps after the visiting Whitecaps pushed across a pair of runs in the eighth to break a 1-all tie and secure their first win in five tries at Parkview Field this week.
Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews, whose team still holds a three-game lead in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot, was not dismayed by his team's performance despite the loss.
"That was just a good baseball game," the first-year TinCaps skipper said. "You lose those and you can sleep fine at night."
With the game tied heading into the final two frames and the TinCaps trying to secure a seventh straight win for the first time since August 2015, Fort Wayne (42-38, 10-4 second half) turned to right-hander Will Geerdes out of the bullpen.
Geerdes, 23, had turned in two perfect innings across two outings with Fort Wayne since coming up from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week, but he struggled on this night, giving up hard-hit balls to the first five hitters he faced, including RBI singles to Eliezer Alfonzo and Izaac Pacheco, giving West Michigan all the offense it would need in front of 6,448 fans in downtown Fort Wayne.
Geerdes only escaped more damage because, with two outs and a runner on first, Fort Wayne shortstop Nerwilian Cedeño made one of the best defensive plays by a TinCap all year, ranging far to his right in the hole between third and short, snaring a two-hopper off the bat of Luis Santana and firing across his body on the money to a stretching Carlos Luis at first to retire Santana by a half-step.
Fort Wayne failed to score in the eighth or ninth despite putting the leadoff man on in both frames. West Michigan reliever Elvis Alvarado struck out three straight TinCaps after walking Luis to lead off the eighth and capped the performance with a notable strut off the mound at the end of the inning, arms waving as he went.
In the bottom of the ninth, Marcos Castañon led off with a ringing double to left-center, but West Michigan's Dario Gardea struck out Nathan Martorella – Martorella was not happy with a called strike earlier in the at-bat and slammed his helmet down upon returning to the dugout – and Lucas Dunn before getting Graham Pauley to ground out sharply to second to end the game.
As the Whitecaps celebrated their first victory of the series, there was some jawing back and forth between the teams, though it was quickly defused.
"That's just emotions flying high," TinCaps pitcher Robby Snelling said. "There was definitely emotions on both sides. As a pitcher I look at it and you kinda – obviously they came out on the other side of it that we wish we were on, but for (Gardea) he's gotta act like he's been there before, just walk off the field, it's pretty simple, you can celebrate with your team, you don't have to do the whole, 'Look at me,' on the field."
Snelling, a 19-year-old left-hander, made his first start at Parkview Field after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore – where he was 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA – last week. The No. 4 Padres prospect struck out the side in the first inning, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third, securing a groundout to short to end the inning, and matched zeroes with a pair of West Michigan pitchers through five innings, touching 95 mph with his fastball (he usually throws harder, he said) and limiting hard contact.
"Just the competitor," Mathews said of the impression Snelling made on him in the manager's first opportunity to see his new southpaw ace face live bats. "He pounds the zone. Just, all of it. His composure, he doesn't look like a 19-year-old kid, he doesn't look like it, he doesn't pitch like it, he doesn't act like it. He's impressive."
Snelling retired the dangerous Brady Allen and Jace Jung – Jung was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and Allen homered Friday – to open the sixth, but then gave up a double down the left-field line to Roberto Campos and Alfonzo followed with a line-drive single to left-center on an 0-2 pitch to bring in the game's first run.
Another hit ended Snelling's outing after 5 2/3 innings, one run, five hits (three in the sixth inning) two walks and five strikeouts.
"I was happy with everything leading up to 5 2/3, but gotta lock it in a little bit and actually execute some pitches with that last out," said Snelling, adorned in a gameday outfit featuring ostrich-skin boots. "I'm probably going to beat myself up over that for a while, but that's why you try to get better every week.
"That's the one thing I'll take into next week and hammer at when I'm practicing and execute those pitches. Hopefully I get put in another situation like that and I can execute it and get a zero out there for the team. It's going to eat at me that run got in."
Despite the unwanted run on his pitching line, Snelling came away excited about his first experience in the Summit City.
"I'd never pitched in a game that had more fans," he said. "That was definitely something, not shocking to me because I've been watching the games here recently and you guys get great attendance, but it's a bigger stage than I've ever pitched on. That was pretty awesome to be able to have that fanbase behind me."
The TinCaps quickly ensured Snelling would not become a hard-luck loser in his first start in Fort Wayne. In the bottom of the sixth, Cedeño punched a two-out line drive off the wall in right, where it bounced away from Allen, permitting the Fort Wayne shortstop to race around to third with his second triple in four games. Castañon hit next and on the first pitch dumped a single into right to bring in the tying run.
Castañon has 23 RBI in his last 19 games and his 55 season RBI are tied for third in the Midwest League. His double in the ninth was his eighth extra-base hit in the last eight games and his .819 on-base plus slugging (OPS) ranks seventh in the league.
Beyond those back-to-back two-out hits in the sixth, Fort Wayne's normally potent offense was mostly punchless. West Michigan pitcher Troy Melton retired the first eight TinCaps in order, striking out five of them, and got Cedeño to ground to second with two in scoring position and two outs in the third after Jakob Marsee broke up the no-hitter with a double.
Melton went three shutout innings and then gave way to reliever Michael Bienlien, who fell right in line, pitching a pair of perfect frames and striking out four. In all, Fort Wayne collected just four hits and six baserunners and went down in order five times. West Michigan pitching struck out 16 TinCaps hitters.
"I was happy with our at-bats," Mathews said. "Some nights you're going string a bunch of hits together and some nights you're going to scatter some hits and we scattered them a little bit tonight. But just the quality of at-bats I was fine with."
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Victor Lizarraga (1-4, 4.47 ERA) to the mound as the 19-year-old No. 7 Padres prospect looks to build on his longest start of the season: six innings, two runs, four hits, five strikeouts and three walks in a win over Lake County on Monday.
The Whitecaps have not yet announced their starter. The game is the last before the Midwest League takes a four-day break coinciding with the MLB All-Star game. Fort Wayne won't play again until opening a three-game series Friday at Great Lakes.
Mathews trusts that his players will be motivated to finish strong Sunday as they play their 12th game in 11 days.
"I don't worry about if they have one eye on the All-Star Break already," the manager said. "Even the guys who are going home, flights can't get out of here until 6:30 or 7 (Sunday) night anyway so they have nothing else to do. ... I think they'll be completely focused on the game."