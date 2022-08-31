Lucas Dunn remained red-hot, but the TinCaps left 12 runners on base and fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-4 tonight at Parkview Field.
The defeat was the 16th in the last 19 games for the TinCaps (47-74, 20-35). West Michigan remained within three games of first-place Lake County in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half title. Lake County defeated Great Lakes.
The TinCaps led 2-1 after an inning, but Fort Wayne starter Efraín Contreras struggled with his command in the second. Contreras started the frame with six straight balls and although he eventually got the second hitter, Austin Murr, to line sharply to center, he never really got back in a rhythm. Ben Malgeri followed Murr with a triple to deep center that knotted the score at 2 and then Carlos Mendoza walked to put two on.
The next play was one of the most important of the game. Esney Chacon grounded sharply to first and TinCaps 1B Cole Cummings threw to second for the first out of a potential 3-6-1 double play. Contreras alertly covered first, but he wasn't able to get over quite in time to set his feet before the throw arrived and when it did he was still fumbling around trying to find the bag, letting Chacon reach safely with an RBI forceout that made it 3-2 Whitecaps. Instead of the inning ending there, another double moved Chacon to third and a Contreras wild pitch brought him home with the third run of the inning.
Contreras last just two innings, struck out one, walked two and gave up four runs on four hits.
The TinCaps had a chance to knot the score in the bottom of the frame when Justin Farmer singled and Lucas Dunn doubled off the wall in left to put two on with two out, but Brandon Valenzuela popped up to end the inning.
The Whitecaps added on to their lead in the fourth, with reliever Danny Denz on the mound for Fort Wayne. A single and a walk put two on and, with two out, Danny Serretti roped a double just out of the reach of third baseman Carlos Luis down the left-field line, bringing in both runs to make it 6-2.
Fort Wayne rallied once again in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Albert Fabian and Farmer roped back-to-back singles to left. Dunn followed and drew a full-count walk to load the bases. That brought Valenzuela to the plate and he also worked a full count. The 3-2 offering from reliever Carlos Pena was a fastball on the inside corner and Valenzuela took it for a very close ball four, driving in a run.
The situation was set up for the TinCaps to get back into the game, but Cole Cummings struck out looking on another close pitch and Carlos Luis roped a line drive down the right-field line a foot foul and then also struck out, ending the frame.
In the Fort Wayne ninth, trailing 6-4, Valenzuela rapped a sharp single to center with one out. Cole Cummings hit next and on an excuse-me swing bounced up the third-base line. It turned into a perfect swinging bunt and a wild throw allowed Cummings to get to second, representing the tying run.
After Carlos Luis struck out, Agustin Ruiz walked to load the bases and put the winning run on base, bringing Jarryd Dale to the plate with the game on the line. Dale worked a 3-0 count, took a strike and then grounded softly to first, ending the game.
The TinCaps went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position. They had 12 hits to eight for the Whitecaps.
Dunn went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk. Over his last four games, the infielder has eight walks and three doubles.
Denz, a 24-year-old left-hander who pitched for the TinCaps late last season and early in 2022 before getting sent down to Low-A Lake Elsinore, made his first appearance for Fort Wayne since May 25, working 3 1/3 innings, striking out three, walking two and giving up two runs on two hits. It was his longest appearance since May 13.
West Michigan catcher Mendoza walked three times from the No. 9 spot in the order.
Valenzuela went 2 for 4, walked and drove in a pair of runs. Farmer had two hits and has five in the last four games. Dale scored a run in the eighth on a single, a stolen base and two wild pitches. Agustin Ruiz chipped in an RBI single in the first inning, his 10th RBI in the last 10 games.
Reliever Alexuan Vega made his High-A debut after pitching 27 games with an 8.20 ERA for Low-A Lake Elsinore to start this season.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (3-9, 5.92 ERA), the Padres' No. 13 prospect according to Fangraphs, to the mound. Bergert turned in his first scoreless outing of the season his last time out, working five shutout frames and striking out eight, though he walked four. The Whitecaps will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Keider Montero (6-7, 5.00 ERA). Montero is the Tigers' No. 34 prospect.