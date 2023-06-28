The opener of the TinCaps' six-game series at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio, against the Lake County Captains was postponed Tuesday because of poor air quality around the ballpark.
According to AirNow.gov, the air quality in Eastlake was "very unhealthy" Wednesday afternoon, with an air quality index (AQI) of 236. It was as high as 291 in the morning.
The series will instead begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with a pitching matchup between Fort Wayne left-hander Austin Krob, making his High-A debut after posting a 2.34 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) at Low-A Lake Elsinore, and Lake County lefty Parker Messick (3-2, 3.02 ERA).
The teams will then make up Wednesday's contest during a doubleheader Friday. First pitch will be at 5 p.m. and there will be a 30-minute break between games. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
The series is the first full set of the second half for the TinCaps, who are 4-0-2 in their last six series. They have opened the second half with two wins in their first three games and need to either win the Midwest League East Division second-half title or finish second to first-half division champion Great Lakes in order to reach the MWL playoffs.
Lake County has started the second half 0-3. The series between the teams will see the debuts of a raft of new TinCaps, including Krob and Padres No. 4 propsect Robby Snelling, another southpaw up from Lake Elsinore, who is set to make his High-A debut Saturday. Padres No. 30 prospect Graham Pauley, an infielder who had a .422 OBP at Low-A, will also play for the TinCaps for the first time. For a look at all seven newcomers the Padres sent to Fort Wayne from Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, click here.