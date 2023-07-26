The TinCaps and West Michigan Whitecaps saw their game at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan, suspended because of rain in the top of the third inning with the score knotted at 1. The teams will finish the nine-inning game today, with the matchup resuming at 5:35 p.m., and then play another game half an hour after the end of the first. The latter game will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
Fort Wayne took the lead in the top of the second after singles from Nerwilian Cedeño and Carlos Luis put runners on first and third and a Colton Bender sacrifice fly drove in Cedeño. The Whitecaps struck back in the bottom of the frame with a pair of hits, including an RBI single from Josh Crouch, off Fort Wayne starter Miguel Cienfuegos.
The TinCaps (47-44, 15-10 second half) entered Wednesday with a two-game lead on Dayton in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot. Dayton faces league-leading Great Lakes tonight in Midland, Michigan.