In just his third start at High-A, TinCaps right-hander Henry Baez pitched his team to a victory it had to have to remain competitive in the ever-tightening Midwest League playoff race.
Baez tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, walked none and took a shutout into the fifth to pace Fort Wayne to a 3-2 victory over the in-state rival South Bend Cubs on Wednesday at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,995.
Fort Wayne catcher Anthony Vilar collected a pair of hits, drove in a run, scored another and saved the TinCaps a run when he threw out Cubs speedster Ed Howard trying to steal second at a key moment.
The TinCaps (62-60, 30-26 second half) snapped a three-game losing streak. They entered the night 2 1/2 games behind West Michigan in the MWL East Division second-half playoff race with 11 games left. The Whitecaps were taking on last-place Lansing while Fort Wayne faced South Bend.
Vilar started Fort Wayne's go-ahead rally in the third inning with a double yanked down the first-base line and into the right-field corner. After Jarryd Dale reached on an error after ripping a hot shot to third and a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, Padres No. 5 prospect Sammy Zavala chopped a slow roller to first. Vilar sprinted toward the plate and slid in head first ahead of the throw home for Fort Wayne's first run.
Nerwilian Cedeño, who homered and drove in three runs in Tuesday's 8-3 Fort Wayne loss, then ripped a single back through the middle to score Dale and make it 2-0.
A pair of recent call-ups from Low-A Lake Elsinore helped the TinCaps add on an inning later as Griffin Doersching smoked a single to center and Devin Ortiz followed with a double to the gap in left-center. Vilar made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.
That was enough for Baez, who used a mid-90s fastball and a biting high-70s curveball to baffle the Cubs through four innings. He struck out the side in order in the third inning, slicing through the top of the South Bend order to do so, and by the time he whiffed Felix Stevens to end the fourth, he had worked seven consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts.
Christian Franklin broke up Baez's shutout in the fifth, taking the 20-year-old right-hander deep to left for Franklin's eighth home run of the season. It was a solo home run thanks to Vilar, who had thrown out Howard earlier in the at-bat after Baez had hit Howard in the helmet to open the inning. It was the first time the former first-round pick had been caught stealing over the last two seasons (eight attempts).
Baez eventually worked 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits. His defense cost him a run when a fly ball to right fell directly in between center-fielder Zavala and right-fielder Lucas Dunn.
Right-hander Carter Loewen came on in relief of Baez and gave up an RBI single to make it 3-2, but then settled in and worked 2 1/3 shutout innings while striking out five without a walk to earn the win and improve to 4-0 in 15 appearances with the TinCaps this year.
Fort Wayne got a 4 1/3 scoreless frames from its bullpen, which came into the night with the second-highest ERA in the league at 4.83. Right-hander Tyler Morgan worked around a pair of singles in the ninth inning and stranded runners on second and third.
TinCaps pitching struck out a season-high 15 hitters all told.