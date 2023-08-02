TinCaps starting pitcher Henry Henry walked off the field at the end of the first inning Wednesday and was greeted with a smile and a hug from Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews, who informed Henry he had just been promoted to Double-A San Antonio and his night on the mound was done.
It was an exciting, emotional moment for Henry, who spent the break between the top and bottom of the inning embracing his teammates in the dugout and then moved down the right-field line, where he greeted his fellow members of the pitching staff who were taking in the game from the bullpen.
Henry spent the rest of the game in the TinCap dugout as he prepared to go back to the level at which he spent 2021, 2022 and most of 2023 before being sent to Fort Wayne, where he made 10 appearances with two starts and posted a 4.00 ERA.
While the moment was notable for the 2019 Midwest League All-Star, it also left Fort Wayne to fill eight innings with a bullpen which came into the game with a 5.02 ERA. That turned out to be too tall a task and the visiting Great Lakes Loons scored three runs off reliever Eric Yost in the seventh inning to grab a 5-2 victory in front of an announced crowd of 4,204 at Parkview Field.
The loss, combined with Dayton's 4-1 win over Beloit, dropped Fort Wayne (50-48, 18-14 second half) a game behind the Dragons in the race for the MWL East Division second-half playoff spot. Dayton has won 10 of its last 11 games and made up five games on the TinCaps in that span.
The TinCaps and Loons were knotted at 1 entering the seventh, with Yost on the mound for his second inning of work in his professional debut. The Padres' 17th-round pick in July's draft out of Northeastern University pitched a 1-2-3 sixth with a strikeout to open his pro career, but was victimized to open the seventh by Loons shortstop Alex Freeland, who got a pitch over the middle of the plate and launched it to the concourse in right to put Great Lakes in front for good.
A pair of singles and a walk sandwiched around a strikeout followed and then Yost got a ground ball to first for a potential inning-ending double play, but the ball ate up first baseman Nathan Martorella, bouncing off his wrist and leaving everyone safe, ending Yost's night. New pitcher Jose Geraldo gave up a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1 before the end of the frame.
The TinCaps got a run back in the bottom of the frame, entirely through Great Lakes mistakes. First, Loons left-fielder Chris Alleyne lost a Kai Murphy fly ball in the lights and it landed on the warning track for a double. Kervin Pichardo then bounced a grounder up the middle; Freeland snared it and attempted to spin and fire to first, but the throw was well wide and into the Fort Wayne dugout, bringing in Murphy to make it a two-run deficit.
The hosts managed only one baserunner across the eighth and ninth innings.
The TinCaps fell behind almost immediately in the top of the first as Henry's second pitch was crushed to the lawn seats in left for Taylor Young's fourth home run of the season. That was the only hit the Loons had until Freeland's long ball to lead off the seventh.
Fort Wayne didn't have a hit until a Martorella single in the fourth, but in the sixth, right-fielder Joshua Mears led off with a rocket to the gap in right-center for only his second hit in 39 at-bats. After Mears' double, leadoff man Jakob Marsee reached base for the third time with a single to center, putting two on.
Two batters later, with runners still on the corners, Martorella hit a blistering one-hopper toward first. Great Lakes' Griffin Lockwood-Powell fielded it and tried to throw to second to start an inning-ending double play, but the ball stuck in his glove and his only play was to first, permitting Mears to race home with the tying run.
Martorella leads the Midwest League with 69 RBI.
Lockwood-Powell completed the scoring with a long home run down the left-field line in the ninth.
Yost was one of three TinCaps pitchers to make their professional debuts Wednesday, joining 13th-round draft pick Tyler Morgan and undrafted free agent Joan Gonzalez. Morgan and Gonzalez permitted only one total baserunner (a walk issued by Morgan) over four innings.