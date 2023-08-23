Carlos Luis and Griffin Doersching each hit a two-run home run, reliever Keegan Collett struck out six of the eight hitters he faced in 2 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings and the TinCaps beat Great Lakes 6-3 on Wednesday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
The victory pulled Fort Wayne (60-56, 28-22 second half) to within 1 1/2 games of West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot after the Whitecaps lost to Peoria 8-7 in 10 innings on a walk-off three-run home run. It was just their fourth loss in 21 games.
With Fort Wayne already up 1-0 in the fourth inning, Luis hit his sixth home run of the year to right to make it a three-run margin. After TinCaps reliever Joan Gonzalez gave up a pair of runs, Doersching extended the lead again in the sixth with his own blast to left-center. It was the first High-A homer for the former Oklahoma State star, who hit 11 homers in 94 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore before his call-up earlier this week.
The TinCaps lead the MWL with 119 home runs and are within striking distance of the Fort Wayne franchise record of 127, set in 2017, a season in which the league schedule was 140 games. This year, it is only 132.
TinCaps starter Henry Baez, making his second appearance since his own call-up, pitched three shutout innings, walked two and gave up two hits. He went 7-3 with a 3.24 ERA at Lake Elsinore, but gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his first start at High-A.
Collett earned the win to improve to 3-4. The only Loon who reached base against him did so on a dropped third strike. The right-hander had given up three runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings in his previous two outings.
Padres No. 5 prospect Samuel Zavala, 19, made his Fort Wayne debut after hitting 14 home runs, driving in 71 and stealing 20 bases at Lake Elsinore. The center-fielder batted third in the TinCap order but went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series at Dow Diamond. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send left-hander Austin Krob (3-3, 3.51 ERA) to the mound after the 23-year-old gave up one earned run and struck out seven while walking four in 5 2/3 innings of work in his previous start. The Loons will counter with another 23-year-old southpaw, Justin Wroblewski (4-4, 3.03 ERA), the No. 21 prospect in the Dodger farm system.